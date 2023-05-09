Rachel Riley melts hearts with adorable family video – and Maven and Noa are twinning!

Rachel Riley is a doting mother-of-two, and on Monday, the Countdown star delighted fans with a wholesome family video.

Taking to Instagram, the former Strictly star, 37, posted a montage of video clips and snapshots documenting her family's recent trip to Hamleys' iconic London toy store. Rachel made sure to include a slew of heartwarming photos featuring her adorable daughters, Maven, two, and baby Noa, one.

The tiny tots looked so sweet as they sidled up to a number of colourful characters, including a giant waistcoat-clad teddy bear and a Lego King Charles III creation. The sibling duo appeared in high spirits as they soaked up an animated performance, before pausing for a well-deserved ice-cream break.

For the special family outing, sisters Maven and Noa melted hearts in matching summer dresses adorned with pastel pink polka dots. Maven rocked a pair of hot pink trainers, whilst little Noa toddled about the place in a pair of candy pink sandals.

© Instagram Rachel enjoyed a family day out

Doting dad Pasha Kovalev also made a cameo appearance in Rachel's video. Looking every inch the proud dad, the professional dancer was filmed holding Noa as she tried on a gleaming gold crown. How sweet!

"Thanks for having us and a great Royal party @hamleysofficial! Kids had a ball there as ever, esp with a vegan raspberry ice cream @hansandgretel.uk to polish it off. Thanks @thirty8london #gifted," Rachel noted in her caption.

© Instagram Rachel and Pasha share two children together

Fans were quick to weigh in on the post, with one follower writing: "Wonderful to see you and your gorgeous family," while a second noted: "Those two seem to be growing up too fast. Sheesh!"

A third follower remarked: "Hope you had the best time," and a fourth added: "Awesome, so much fun when they're little."

© Instagram The sibling duo enjoyed a sweet treat

Lovebirds Rachel and Pasha got married after meeting on the set of Strictly Come Dancing in 2013. The couple began dating the following year and revealed in July 2019 that they had secretly tied the knot in Las Vegas.

© Getty The couple wed in 2019

Rachel opted for an unconventional wedding dress in the form of a gorgeous patterned red and white mini while Pasha wore a smart blazer and chinos.

The couple announced the news with a photo in front of a carousel decorated with flowers. Rachel wrote in the caption: "Introducing the new Mr and Mrs Kovalev… We both said yes!"

During a chat with HELLO!, Rachel admitted they haven't ruled out renewing their vows with more friends and family members in the future. "We only had two friends at our wedding. We were in Vegas and we just got married, so maybe one day we'll actually let people come, but I don't know. Never say never," she said.

© Instagram Pasha doting on Noa and Maven

© Instagram A sweet throwback photo of baby Noa

© Instagram Pasha enjoying a tender moment with tiny Noa

Little Noa joined mum Rachel on the set of Countdown

© Instagram Maven and Noa twinning in pink

© Instagram Maven and Noa look so grown up!

