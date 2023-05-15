Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are couple goals in 'hot' behind-the-scenes clip - watch

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have melted fans' hearts with a short video clip which the country music singer posted to his socials on Saturday. The stars themselves are obviously very fond of the video – as the 55-year-old himself re-posted it to his stories on Monday to celebrate the moment again.

In the behind-the-scenes moment, the Eyes Wide Shut actress can be seen jokingly trying to stop her husband of over 16 years from singing as the two of them travel towards the American Country Music awards in a golf cart.

The original video featured audio of Keith belting his song, 'Texas Time' – despite the Academy award-winner's protests – against the sound of the wind as they drove towards the ACMs. However, amusingly it appears the audio has now been removed from the Instagram reel which Keith posted for copyright reasons – clearly his rendition was too perfect a performance!

Fans were quick to rain compliments on the star's sweet relationship, with one writing: "You two are cute," only for another to reply: "Cute? They are adorable!"

© Getty Images Nicole joined Keith at the 2023 ACM Awards

"A kiss would have been much better than a hand… just saying," one person commented, but only before they also added: "So cute!" Many were also full of compliments for Keith, as one commenter penned: "Keith is so hot!! No one's going to stop him singing… not even Nicole," and another said: "Love his voice!!"

The 55-year-old opened the 2023 ACM awards on Thursday, May 11, with a performance of his hit song 'Texas Time', which explains why he was practising the song with Nicole before the show, and why she may have wanted him to rest his voice before the performance. It was also revealed later on the night by the ACMs official Instagram account that the Big Little Lies star watched her husband's performance from the wings of the stage rather than from the audience, as she proved herself ever the supportive spouse.

© Getty Images Keith performing at the ACM Awards on Thursday

Before Keith took to the stage, the actress, 55, joined her musician husband of 16 years on the black carpet in Frisco, Texas for the 58th iteration of one of country music's premier award shows. Both she and Keith Urban were some of the best dressed of the night.

© Getty Images Nicole attending the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star

Nicole wore a brick-colored pantsuit with a tweed pattern, featuring a blazer atop wide-legged pants with a patterned hem and seemingly nothing underneath. Meanwhile, Keith kept things simple in a sleek black suit to match the carpet, wearing a button-down that he'd left open enough to show off his tattoos.

© Getty Images The country music singer also hosted part of the show

The guitarist and songwriter, as is tradition, not only engaged in some PDA with his wife on the carpet, but also stepped to the side on occasion to give her some time to shine on her own.

The Hollywood couple were last seen together on the cream carpet of the 2023 Met Gala, where two couldn't keep their hands off each other. As they were surrounded by photographers the couple leaned in to kiss each other and whisper and giggle. The theme for this year's Met Gala was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," a tribute to the legendary fashion designer and figure who revolutionized the brands Chanel, Fendi, Chloé, Balmain, Patou, and of course his own eponymous brand.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban stunned as they attended the 2023 Met Gala...

© Getty Images The couple often pack on the PDA

© Lexie Moreland Nicole Kidman re-wore a piece from her iconic 2004 Chanel N°5 advertisement

© Getty Images Nicole was supported at the Met Gala by her husband, Keith Urban

© Instagram Behind the scenes of Nicole's Met Gala look

