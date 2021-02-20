Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah shares heartbreaking news about her pet dog The star is devastated

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' daughter, Tallulah, shared some devastating news with her fans on Friday, when she confirmed her beloved dog has kidney disease.

The star, 27, wrote a heartbreaking post on Instagram detailing the diagnosis of her pet.

MORE: Demi Moore's changed appearance at Paris Fashion Week gets fans talking

Wearing a facemask and an Elvis T-shirt in the photo, Tallulah donned an understandably sullen expression as she wrote: "Today hurt. My feelings got hurt, my soul felt deflated and I felt fear for a creature I love so deeply (Crickett has stage 1 kidney disease).

Loading the player...

WATCH: Demi Moore is also a dog lover and sleeps with her seven dogs

"But I took a breath. I put on my favorite tee shirt (ty @izzyheller) and I cried.

"I hugged my partner, put on an @mzskinofficial face mask and did a textural meditation where you focus on how the things surrounding you feel. Hope everyone is doing ok. Love you a lot."

MORE: Demi Moore looks identical to daughter Rumer

SEE: Bruce Willis' never-before-seen family photo is too good to miss

Tallulah shared the sad news with her fans

Just days earlier, Tallulah had fans concerned over her own health when she shared a photo at the doctors.

She'd captioned it: "In da best hands," but didn't give any further information, leaving fans urging her to let them know she was ok.

Fortunately, Tallulah confirmed she was going under the knife for a fairly routine procedure.

MORE: Bruce Willis breaks silence after 'refusing' to wear face mask in store

Both Demi and Tallulah adore their dogs

"Deviated septum bby,” she wrote, answering the concerns of her followers. “She wanna breathe."

Tallulah is clearly devastated by her dog’s diagnosis as she adores her pooches.

Her sister, Rumer Willis, rushed to send her condolences and commented: "I love you baby," and her fans added: "Sweet baby," and "thinking of you".

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.