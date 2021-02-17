Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' youngest daughter Tallulah sparks concern with selfie from hospital She recently celebrated her 27th birthday

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' daughter, Tallulah, had fans worried for her wellbeing after posting a photo from a hospital on Wednesday.

The Ghost star and ex-husband's youngest child had her Instagram followers concerned when she shared an image with a doctor.

She'd captioned it: "In da best hands," but didn't give any further information, leaving fans urging her to let them know she was ok.

"What is she doing?" asked one, while a second said: "What are you having done? You are perfect."

But, Tallulah wasn't going under the knife for cosmetic purposes or for emergency surgery, as she later confirmed it was for nasal surgery: "Deviated septum bby. She wanna breathe."

Everyone was relieved and wished her luck for the medical procedure, with many commenting that they had also gone through the same thing.

Tallulah was going in for surgery but told fans not to worry

Talulah recently celebrated her 27th birthday with her mother. The pair posed for a photo as they celebrated together.

Despite it being Tallulah's birthday, it was Demi, 58, who was wearing the crown in the snapshot, which the fashion designer captioned: "Her baby is 27!"

Last year, Tallulah opened up to fans and bravely shared an emotional post about battling depression and suicidal thoughts.

Demi celebrated Tallulah's 27th birthday with her

She thanked, in part, her clothing line, Wyllis, for helping her, as she wrote: "This [the collection] is what I will always - always - remember as the thing that above all, saved me from taking my own life.

"The magnitude of which has me shaking as I type these words. I am proud of myself for still being here."

The star - who has also been open about her battle with alcohol and eating disorders in the past - has since partnered with the Loveland Foundation, a charity which gives therapy support to black women.

Her honesty about her health has gathered her a strong following and she's incredibly proud of her lengthy sobriety.

