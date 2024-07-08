Mariska Hargitay supported by husband Peter Hermann as they step out for momentous night on Italian getaway

Mariska Hargitay's latest summer getaway to Italy is more than just a luxe family vacation.

After a recent visit to Japan with her husband Peter Hermann, the Law & Order: SVU star has now jetted off to Italy, where she was honored at the Flaiano Film Festival in Pescara, Italy, on the opposite coast of Rome.

In honor of the special occasion, the Olivia Benson actress took to Instagram over the weekend, and shared a round of heartwarming photos to mark the celebratory milestone.

Mariska first shared a photo posing in a stunning black floral gown, standing in front of a billboard of the festival featuring her as her beloved SVU character, announcing her as the guest of honor.

She next shared a sweet snap from the event itself with her husband Peter right by her side, followed by another pic of her looking overwhelmed with gratitude.

"Grazie mille Pescara! Grazie mille @premi_internazionali_flaiano!" she first wrote in her caption, adding: "I'm so grateful to be welcomed into this extraordinary community of artists."

She concluded: "What an honor to celebrate with you the healing art of telling stories," and fans and her celebrity friends alike were then quick to take to the comments section under the post with congratulatory messages.

Her longtime best friend and author Ali Wentworth wrote: "Ciao ciao," as others followed suit with: "Congratulations! You absolutely deserve every honor! Thank you so much for your continued commitment and dedication to portraying Olivia Benson so beautifully and to telling these important stories. You are a truly bright light!" and: "You deserve it so much my queen. All the love in the world to you," as well as: "Congratulations Mariska! You deserve all the best!!"

It has been a momentous year for Mariska already, who in addition to this latest honor, recently celebrated the milestone 25th season of Law & Order: SVU; her character Olivia Benson, who she has starred as for over 500 episodes, now officially stands as the longest-running character in a primetime drama in television history.

She was cast in the Dick Wolf-helmed classic in 1999, and it was on the very same set just two years later in 2001 that she met her future husband Peter, when he guest starred on the beloved police procedural as defense attorney Trevor Langan.

During a recent interview with People in honor of the landmark season, she reflected on the show's 25th anniversary, and explained that there are two ways she sees the milestone. She said: "One is I can't believe it's been 25 years, a quarter of a century! And the other is, I can't see it any other way."

"I can't imagine the show ending, and can't imagine not going on this journey with my cast, my crew. I have so much to look forward to. And I'm still growing. I like that you can be so many things at one time."