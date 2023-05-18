Who is Jack Grealish's model girlfriend? All we know about childhood sweetheart Sasha Attwood

Sorry ladies, Jack Grealish is taken. Thanks to his flowing locks, sculpted calves and cheeky chappy persona, the England star captured the hearts of the nation during the 2020 Euros. Ever since, his relationship status has remained a constant source of interest – and not just for us.

The 27-year-old Manchester City forward is currently dating model Sasha Attwood. The two are the definition of couple goals, having been together since they were 16. The childhood sweethearts met while attending St Peter's Roman Catholic Secondary School in Solihull and have been going strong since. *cries in wannabe WAG*

So who is Jack’s long-term partner Sasha Attwood? We did some digging to find out.

Who is Sasha Attwood?

© Instagram Jack Grealish and Sasha Attwood have been together since school

27-year-old Sasha is a model and influencer from Birmingham. The star currently has 170,000 Instagram followers and is signed to Elite Models worldwide and J’adore Models in Manchester.

© Instagram Sasha is a model and influencer based in Manchester

Sasha, who goes by Sasha Rebecca on social media, has modelled from brands such as Boohoo, Lipsy and GHD. When she's not cheering on her boyfriend on the sidelines, the Brummie native has a popular YouTube channel where she uploads beauty routines and style guides.

© Instagram The 27-year-old lives with the football star in Manchester

The model is regularly jetting off to the hottest haunts across the globe, including Paris, Cannes and Dubai alongside Super Jack. A certified fashionista, Sasha is never without her trusted Balenciaga bags, Prada tracksuits, Loewe knits and rare Air Jordans. No doubt she borrows from Jack’s Gucci archive, which is constantly expanding due to the footballer’s new role as an ambassador for the luxury Italian fashion house.

Inside Jack Grealish and Sasha Attwood’s relationship

Sasha and Jack have been together for the best part of a decade. The couple shared a stunning home in Manchester and are proud dog parents to their pup Skye.

© Instagram The model is often seen on the sidelines supporting her partner

While Jack is more private about his home life, Sasha often shares sneak peeks inside her minimalist pad with fans online.

© Instagram Sasha is private about her relationship but spoke out about her horrific experience being trolled during the Euros

After completing a Premier League record £100 million move, becoming the most expensive English player of all-time in the process, Jack star left his hometown of Birmingham, where he lived in Worcester - in a six-bedroom property that was previously worth £1.7 million, and upped sticks to move to Manchester.

© Sportsfile The duo have been in a long-term relationship since they were 16

The sports star, who previously lived in Barnt Green, had access to 1.69 acres of land and his own home gym.

What has Sasha Attwood said about dating Jack Grealish?

Sasha is relatively private when discussing her relationship yet the model did speak out about the hate she received during the Euros. Taking to Instagram, Sasha said: “Things have obviously blown up over the Euros, but I never thought in a million years it would ever be this bad. It just kind of blows my mind how nasty people can be for no reason whatsoever. I’ve always been quite a strong person, I’ve always been very good at blocking out people’s opinions. But it’s on a whole other level.”

© Getty Jack and Sasha spotted following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between Wales and England at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

She added: “It’s just crazy. It’s the nasty messages about my appearance, people’s opinions. What are you all doing? It’s embarrassing. You hear people talking about trolling, but I never realised how bad it actually was. The scary thing is, it’s young girls. I’d go on these girls’ accounts who have sent me stuff and they’re 13 or 14. It’s so sad. I try to put it down to age but then I think when I was that age I never sent a message like that.

"I think it’s so toxic, social media, and it’s really sad these generations have grown up thinking that it’s OK to say things like that. Why are you doing it? Please ask yourself why. If you’re one of those people who goes out of your way to make a fake account or to send a horrible ­message, wishing someone was dead or talking about their appearance, or talking about their personal life, why, what are you getting out of it?”

Jack Grealish and Sasha Attwood's cutest couple moments:

