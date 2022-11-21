World Cup 2022: Jack Grealish trades in former £1.7m love nest for jaw-dropping £6m mansion - see photos The footballer has since moved to Manchester

Last year, Jack Grealish announced that he was leaving Aston Villa for Manchester City, which means a relocation was in order. The Manchester City and World Cup 2022 star left his hometown of Birmingham, where he lived in Worcester - in a six-bedroom property that was previously worth £1.7 million, and upped sticks to move to Manchester.

Jack's former home and love nest with long-term girlfriend Sasha Attwood boasted an array of dazzling features – some of which appeared on the footballer's social media from time to time.

Take a look at his stunning former Brummie home and what he traded the property for upon his big move…

Jack Grealish's former home

The sports star, who previously lived in Barnt Green, had access to 1.69 acres of land and his own home gym.

The footballer previously lived in Worcester

Over Christmas 2020, Jack shared a look at his former plush living room as he posed for a photo next to his Christmas tree. The room had white walls, some of which were painted brick, and cream carpets, while the edge of a neutral sofa could be seen at the corner of the image.

Sasha shared a sneak peek inside her and her boyfriend's living room

Jack's girlfriend Sasha also shared a glimpse inside the property's stunning living room, which featured a silver and grey colour scheme and a large sofa.

The model showed off the stunning carpet staircase

A sumptuous silvery carpet lined the floors of the impressive flat and was ideal for the couple's dog, Skye, to snooze on.

Jack shared this photo on his 25th birthday

To celebrate his 25th birthday, the footballer also sat inside what appears to be his dining room, which had been kitted out with a giant green and gold balloon arch. The table was topped with a white cloth, gold cutlery and a vase of white flowers, and surrounded by black velvet chairs.

A mirror was placed on the wall and large double doors behind Jack likely lead onto his garden.

Jack Grealish's new home

According to The Sun, Jack purchased a £6 million mansion in Manchester that has seven bedrooms, 20 acres of land and a swimming pool. He previously rented a plush pad in Manchester city centre with Sasha, who also shared glimpses of the flat via her Instagram.

Skye is clearly content in her owners' new Manchester residence

The star's new home also features has a private fishing lake, tennis court, helipad and vegetable plot – perfect for maintaining his healthy lifestyle.

Speaking of his move to Manchester City, Jack said: "I am incredibly happy to have joined Manchester City. City are the best team in the country with a manager considered to be the best in the world – it’s a dream come true to be part of this club."

He added: "The facilities are amazing, and I honestly can’t wait to get started, meet everyone and get playing."

