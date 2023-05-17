Pierce Brosnan's stunning wife delivers sun-drenched photo with 'blessed' message

Keely Shaye Brosnan wanted to let her famous husband, Pierce Brosnan, know just how much he was loved on his 70th birthday on May 16 and posted a heartwarming photo and message for him.

Taking to Instagram, the James Bond actor's wife of more than 20 years shared a photo of her Pierce soaking up the sun in the countryside.

He was surrounded by yellow flowers as he smiled at the camera while shielding his eyes from the bright sun with a pair of dark sunglasses.

Keely wrote: "Happy Birthday my darling @piercebrosnanofficial. Wishing you a blessed, bountiful and adventurous new trip around the sun. It’s not how old you are … it’s how bold you are in life. I love you with all my heart. Photo by @keelyshayebrosnan."

Fans loved her words and commented: "It’s nice to see a celebrity couple who are normal and love each other so much," and, "True Real Love is what you share, you are both aging like fine wines the secret of that is happiness and comfort. #Goals Happy Birthday Pierce."

Their son, Paris, 22, also paid tribute to his dad on his birthday. The artist shared a collection of touching photos featuring himself, his father, and his brother Dylan, 26, over the years with the caption: "Happy 70th to the creator @piercebrosnanofficial; more life, more art, more blessings…"

The first image showed Pierce and his sons in matching white suits posing in the ocean, looking as dapper as ever. Other images showed Pierce holding Paris when he was a young boy, while in others the boys posed with their dad at home in others.

Dylan is a musician and model while Paris is more aligned in his dad's footsteps, possessing an equal love for filmmaking and art.

In fact, he was able to display some of his creations at a gallery in Los Angeles earlier in the month with his parents by his side just before his dad's first ever gallery opened showcasing his work from over the years.

© Photo: Getty Images Pierce and Keely share two sons

Soon after, Paris graduated from Loyola Marymount University's film school with his family beside him, with Pierce and Keely sharing supportive messages.

"Dearest Paris, Heartfelt congratulations on your graduation from Loyola Marymount University School of Film & Television," Pierce wrote. "Go into the world with a brave heart and create stories that will make the world a better place," he concluded, receiving a slew of congratulatory messages from the likes of Amanda Seyfried, Jane Seymour, and scores of fans.

Keely shared: "We are beyond proud of you and the incredible passion and talent you possess. Go forth and do good things. A man becomes what he dreams… dream well. Love, Mom & Dad."

See more photos of Pierce, Keely and their sons below.

