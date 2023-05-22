Pierce Brosnan hasn't aged a day in throwback beach photo with special family member

Pierce Brosnan impressed fans with a series of throwback photos with his beloved mother, Mary May Smith, and he really has not aged!

The James Bond actor was all smiles in a throwback photo posted to mark Mother's Day last weekend, as he posed on the beach with his mom.

Pierce was all smiles as he stood in front of the ocean with his arm wrapped around Mary. What's more, the 70-year-old looks almost identical to his mom - something fans picked up on in the comments.

"Now I know where you got your amazing smile from," one remarked, while another wrote: "You look very much like your mother." A third added: "You both have similar features!"

Pierce has had an exciting month - as he celebrated his milestone 70th birthday on Tuesday. To mark the occasion, Pierce's wife of more than 20 years, Keely, took to Instagram to pay tribute to her husband.

She shared a lovely photo of the actor soaking up the sun in the countryside. He was surrounded by yellow flowers as he smiled at the camera while shielding his eyes from the bright sun with a pair of dark sunglasses.

Keely wrote: "Happy Birthday my darling @piercebrosnanofficial. Wishing you a blessed, bountiful and adventurous new trip around the sun. It’s not how old you are … it’s how bold you are in life. I love you with all my heart. Photo by @keelyshayebrosnan."

Their son, Paris, 22, also paid tribute to his dad on his birthday. The artist shared a collection of touching photos featuring himself, his father, and his brother Dylan, 26, over the years with the caption: "happy 70th to the creator @piercebrosnanofficial; more life, more art, more blessings…"

The first image showed Pierce and his sons in matching white suits posing in the ocean, looking as dapper as ever.

Other images showed Pierce holding Paris when he was a young boy, while in others the boys posed with their dad at home. Dylan is a musician and model while Paris is more aligned in his dad's footsteps, possessing an equal love for filmmaking and art.

In fact, he was able to display some of his creations at a gallery in Los Angeles earlier in the month with his parents by his side just before his dad's first ever gallery opened showcasing his work from over the years.

Pierce Brosnan with his wife Keely

Soon after, Paris graduated from Loyola Marymount University's film school with his family beside him, with Pierce and Keely sharing supportive messages.

"Dearest Paris, Heartfelt congratulations on your graduation from Loyola Marymount University School of Film & Television," Pierce wrote. "Go into the world with a brave heart and create stories that will make the world a better place," he concluded, receiving a slew of congratulatory messages from the likes of Amanda Seyfried, Jane Seymour, and scores of fans.

Keely shared: "We are beyond proud of you and the incredible passion and talent you possess. Go forth and do good things. A man becomes what he dreams… dream well. Love, Mom & Dad."

See below more photos of Pierce Brosnan and his family

© Instagram Pierce with his wife on the beach

Pierce with his son - who is an artist

Pierce often shares fun family photos on social media

© Instagram Pierce and Keely celebrating their son Paris' college graduation

