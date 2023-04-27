Pierce Brosnan's wife wows in sheer mesh dress on romantic date night

The James Bond actor has been married to Keely Shaye Smith since 2001

Pierce Brosnan's wife Keely Shaye Smith was front and center on Wednesday during a romantic date night with her husband.

The 59-year-old looked sensational wearing a floral, figure-hugging dress with a mesh overlay for dinner with Pierce at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica following his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Keely's dress boasted a fit-and-flare design and was also embroidered with butterflies and peacocks in hues of purple, blue, green, and pink.

© Getty Images Keely looked gorgeous in her floral mesh dress

She accessorized with a pair of cat-eye sunglasses, a black, crochet bag, and black ballet pumps. Pierce, meanwhile, opted for black slacks, a thin sweater, and a suede overshirt.

Keely accompanied Pierce to the ABC studios for filming ahead of their dinner and they looked as loved-up as ever. Pierce has been married to Keely since August 2011 and together they share two sons, Dylan, 26, and 22-year-old Paris.

Both Dylan and Paris are establishing themselves in the world of the arts in different ways, with Dylan focusing on music and modeling, while Paris, who is also a model and has walked for Moschino and Dolce & Gabbana, is building a career as a filmmaker and artist.

Last year, the two spoke to E! News about their relationship with their father and how he has helped them forge their own paths in the industry. "I think we need to just be grateful for our blessings," Paris said, speaking about the conversation surrounding 'nepo babies' in Hollywood, with Dylan saying they were trying to "pave our own way".

Pierce is a proud father of five: he welcomed his son Sean, 39, with his first wife, Cassandra Harris, and adopted her two children, Charlotte and Chris.

Keely is a successful career woman. She is an American journalist and author who also has experience in acting, modeling, and TV presenting. She was an environmental correspondent for ABC's The Home Show as well as a gardening expert for ABC's Good Morning America. Keeley has also acted as an entertainment correspondent for the Today Show and Entertainment Tonight.

