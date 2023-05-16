Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely looks so different in memorable beach photo as he turns 70

The couple have been together for more than two decades

Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely Shaye are celebrating a major milestone as the James Bond actor turns 70.

Pierce rings in his birthday today, May 16, and there's no doubt Keely will be right beside her husband of 21 years showering him with affection.

The couple are no strangers to PDA and HELLO! are celebrating their sweet relationship and his birthday with a memorable throwback photo.

The image from 1995 shows the couple dressed casually on the beach in Sydney, with their arms around each other and with the white sandy beach behind them.

Pierce and Keely weren't married yet and were in Australian for the premiere of his new James Bond film at the time 'Goldeneye'.

The couple met in Mexico in 1994, one year before he starred in the movie and Pierce has insisted it was love at first sight.

"Wherever I went in the world I missed her, and I’d send her tickets to come so we could be together," he told People. "We just seemed to fit. I found a great woman in Keely Shaye. Not if I searched a million times over would I find one as good."

They got married on August 4 2001 at Ballintubber Abbey in Pierce's native Ireland. The couple split their time between Malibu and Kauai and a look back at some of their beach photos will leave you lusting for a tropical getaway.

Over the years, Pierce and Keely have been photographed basking in the sunshine, not only near their palatial oceanfront properties, but on some impressive vacations too.

© Getty Images Pierce and Keely raised five children together

Keely, 59, always manages to look effortlessly chic in a variety of one-piece swimsuits while Pierce has no problem showing off his fit physique by going shirtless at the age of 69.He's also an advocate for his wife and previously said he loves her curves, calling her "the most beautiful woman".

They have raised five children together - their two grown sons, Dylan and Paris, and his three other children from his previous marriage - and Pierce cherishes everything about her.

"In the past, I truly loved her for her person, not only for her beauty, and now I’m loving her even more that she is my children’s mother," he said. "And I am very proud of her, and I always seek to be worthy of her love."

© Getty Pierce and Keely live in Hawaii

They keep a low profile in Hawaii, but Keely recently shared a photo of their breathtaking view. The image showed palm trees swaying in the wind, blue sky and white sandy beaches where the crystal blue water was lapping at the shoreline.

"True Blue," she captioned the image which sparked a major reaction from her social media followers."What I love about this view is that the stress just melts away when you can look at the ocean," wrote one, while another added: "You ever get tired of beautiful weather most the time? I don’t think I would ever tire of this view."

See more photos of the couple over the years below.

