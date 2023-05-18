Pierce Brosnan's wife Keely opens up about different 'deeply personal' side of famous husband

The James Bond star just turned 70, and he just keeps on going!

Pierce Brosnan's life keeps getting even more exciting as the years go on, with the actor having just turned 70 years old while hitting new milestones.

Earlier in the week, he oversaw the opening of his first gallery exhibition displaying his lifelong love for painting and art, with some of his work up for all to see.

The James Bond star spoke with Vanity Fair about the exhibition and how supportive his family had been throughout, especially wife Keely Shaye Brosnan and sons Dylan and Paris.

Keely, 59, spoke of her pride in her husband and how excited she was to have his fans see a different side of his, a more artistic side.

"Pierce's work is deeply personal so that's why I thought we should show it," she said, with Pierce revealing that she was the one who pushed him to launch an exhibition.

"Many of these paintings have been in storage…and it occurred to me that we should share them and host an exhibition where people could see a different facet of Pierce.

"I think for many of his fans, they will appreciate the opportunity to see this other creative side of him. Everywhere he goes and every movie set he's on, he always sets up a studio and paints. What you see at the exhibition is the result."

Keely and Pierce are co-curators of the gallery, with Pierce explaining: "I never thought about having my paintings going out into the world, but Keely documented it all and said, 'Let's try for a show.'

"She has a strong hand in the work, in the celebration of the work and the love that she has for the work."

The exhibition, titled "So Many Dreams," was followed by a poignant short film in which the actor talked of his upbringing in Southern Ireland, terming himself "alone, somewhat, I was an only child. But I grew up in my imagination."

© Getty Images Keely has supported Pierce and his art

It provided an inside look into his studio while he was at work on his canvas, describing his self-taught art skills alongside several childhood photographs.

He described the process of leaving school when he was 16 with his drawings and the struggle of finding his first job, which he eventually did as a trainee.

The Remington Steele star dove deeper into Keely contributing to his love for the medium, as Pierce discussed how she'd leave notepads by the phone so he could draw while having conversations.

© Getty Images The Hollywood parents attended their son's gallery exhibition in Los Angeles

The film was produced by Dylan, 26, and also featured contributions from 22-year-old Paris. In fact, the latter, who is following in his dad's footsteps as a painter, was able to display some of the art he'd created at a gallery in Los Angeles earlier in the month with his parents by his side just before his dad's gallery opened. They were also present to support him after he graduated from Loyola Marymount University's film school.

