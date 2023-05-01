Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely Shaye share photos from special 'night to remember'

Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely Shaye Brosnan made the most of their trip down to New York City, catching a Broadway show while they were at it.

They checked out one of the newest and most highly acclaimed shows currently running, taking up a performance of the drama "A Doll's House" led by Jessica Chastain.

Pierce, 69, took to Instagram with a slate of photographs post-show, including one of him posing alongside the Academy Award winner and one with other members of the team and Keely, 59.

He wrote: "NYC… Jessica Chastain… A Doll's House… Hudson Theatre. What a night! Jessica you are luminous and spellbinding as Nora in this dream of a production.

"Each and every cast member an inspiration adding to the alchemy of what we do as actors. Heartfelt thanks for a breathtaking performance and night to remember! PB"

His followers gushed over Jessica and the play, with one commenting on his post: "My actors bucket list role!! Kudos to her for taking on and succeeding in the role."

Another said: "Sounds wonderful, beautiful photos," while a third added: "What a lovely tribute to a wonderful production!"

The two recently jetted over to the Big Apple from California after Pierce made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! the previous week.

The couple were spotted outside the ABC show's Los Angeles studio, with Keely present to cheer her husband on, and later stopped for dinner in Santa Monica.

Pierce has been married to former journalist Keely since August 2001 and together they share two sons, Dylan, 26, and 22-year-old Paris.

© Getty Images Keely accompanied Pierce to Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Both Dylan and Paris are establishing themselves in the world of the arts in different ways, with Dylan focusing on music and modeling, while Paris, who is also a model, is building a career as a filmmaker and artist.

Last year, the two spoke to E! News about their relationship with their father and how he has helped them forge their own paths in the industry. "I think we need to just be grateful for our blessings," Paris said, speaking about the conversation surrounding 'nepo babies' in Hollywood, with Dylan saying they were trying to "pave [their] own way."

