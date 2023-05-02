Pierce Brosnan's wife Keely is a real-life Bond Girl in show-stopping Met Gala dress

The long-time couple turned heads as fans couldn't get over their appearance

Pierce Brosnan's wife, Keely Shaye-Brosnan, put on a show-stopping display on the red carpet of The Met Gala on Monday night when she dazzled in an outfit which wouldn't have looked out of place on a Bond Girl.

The wife of the 007 actor almost eclipsed her famous husband in a sequinned, floor-length Monique Lhuillier gown which hugged her in all the right places.

Keely added a sheer cape and some huge diamond rings and looked fabulous alongside her hubby who rocked a tailored Tom Ford suit and matching sunglasses.

The 59-year-old shared a photo on Instagram and captioned it: "A night to remember at The Met Gala honoring the artistic genius of Karl Lagerfeld. The spring 2023 Costume Institute exhibition A Line of Beauty is not to be missed. Thank you Anna Wintour for including us. #metgala."

Fans rushed to tell her how gorgeous she looked and commented: "Wow, you two look fantastic! Stunning dress," and, "You look absolutely stunning Keely," while others also complimented Pierce's dapper appearance.

Pierce, 69, looked incredibly proud to be on the arm of his wife, who he adores. After more than 20 years of marriage, the pair are more in love than ever.

The couple met in Mexico in 1994, one year before he starred in James Bond, Golden Eye. Pierce has insisted it was love at first sight.

"Wherever I went in the world I missed her, and I’d send her tickets to come so we could be together," he told People. "We just seemed to fit. I found a great woman in Keely Shaye. Not if I searched a million times over would I find one as good."

© Getty Images Pierce says it was love at first sight when he met Keely

They got married on August 4 2001 at Ballintubber Abbey in Pierce's native Ireland.

The actor proudly shares pictures of his wife and family on social media, and in September 2022 he honored Keely's birthday with a gorgeous picture of the pair cuddling together, with Keely wearing a bright pink flower in her hair.

"Happy Birthday my darling @KeelyShayeBrosnan. I love you dearly. So many years of love, life, work and play. Onwards we go!" he captioned the snap.

