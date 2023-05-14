Pierce Brosnan's lookalike son Dylan's reflective video about famous dad is so personal

Pierce Brosnan has been celebrating the recent opening of his first ever gallery showcasing some of his art that he'd made over the years.

The emotional heft of the past couple days came to a head with a new video the actor, 69, shared, which was a short film that was produced by none other than his son Dylan, 26.

The film looked back on the actor's career in art, while also reflecting on his early life that inspired his love for painting to begin with.

The actor talked of his upbringing in Southern Ireland, terming himself "alone, somewhat, I was an only child. But I grew up in my imagination."

It provided an inside look into his studio while he was at work on his canvas, describing his self-taught art skills alongside several childhood photographs.

He described the process of leaving school when he was 16 with his drawings and the struggle of finding his first job, which he eventually did as a trainee.

His wife Keely Shaye Brosnan, 58, also contributed to his love for the medium, as Pierce discussed how she'd leave notepads by the phone as he would draw while having conversations.

"'SO MANY DREAMS' are coming true!" he captioned the clip with the name of his exhibition. "Please enjoy this short film directed by Thom Zimny and produced by Dylan Brosnan."

While Dylan is a musician and model, his other son with Keely, Paris, 22, is more aligned in his dad's footsteps, possessing an equal love for filmmaking and art.

In fact, he was able to display some of the art he'd created at a gallery in Los Angeles earlier in the month with his parents by his side just before his dad's gallery opened.

Soon after, Paris graduated from Loyola Marymount University's film school with his family beside him, with both his proud parents sharing supportive messages.

© Instagram Pierce and Keely celebrated their son Paris' college graduation

"Dearest Paris, Heartfelt congratulations on your graduation from Loyola Marymount University School of Film & Television," Pierce wrote.

"Go into the world with a brave heart and create stories that will make the world a better place," he concluded, receiving a slew of congratulatory messages from the likes of Amanda Seyfried, Jane Seymour, and scores of fans.

Keely shared: "We are beyond proud of you and the incredible passion and talent you possess. Go forth and do good things. A man becomes what he dreams… dream well. Love, Mom & Dad."

In the short film, Pierce also got into how his late first wife, Cassandra Harris, was the reason he returned to painting after giving it up for acting.

© Instagram Pierce and his wife Keely supported Paris at his exhibition

Speaking with GQ in September, the League of Extraordinary Gentlemen star said: "It assuages the kind of solitary life that you lead as an actor making films – sitting in trailers, sitting in parking lots, sitting in fields. Up a mountain, down a mountain. Waiting in the wings. So I create studios wherever I go."

He poignantly revealed that some of the paintings on display at his exhibition dated as far back as 1987, when Cassandra was dealing with ovarian cancer, passing away in 1991 at age 43.

"Carrying the weight and pain and the fear of that illness, I took out the paints. And started painting. With my fingers. With my hands, actually," he said.

