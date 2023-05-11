Pierce Brosnan's 'mischievous' first date with wife Keely revealed

Pierce Brosnan has never shied away from praising his "strong" wife Keely Shaye Smith publicly, but she returned the favour when she recalled their first date.

The couple met on 8 April 1994 at a party in Mexico where journalist Keely went to interview Cheers star Ted Danson. As well as describing the James Bond actor as the classic "tall, dark and handsome", she revealed she connected with the "mischievous" star immediately. "He was captivating. Tall, dark and handsome–everything that everybody would immediately be attracted to. He had this mischievous sparkle in his eyes. I thought, 'Wow! Wow!'" she told People.

© Instagram Pierce Brosnan and Keely began dating after meeting at a party in 1994

Days after meeting, Pierce and Keely organised their official first date in which Keely said they "sat down under the stars and he held my hand. There were fireworks going off over our heads, and Kenny Loggins was singing. We talked until 3 in the morning.

"I understand why women find him sexy, because he is an appealing man. He really likes and appreciates women."

Pierce and Keely welcomed two children before their wedding – their first child Dylan Thomas Brosnan was born in 1997 while Paris Beckett was born in 2001, six months before their wedding.

© Instagram Pierce and Keely share sons Dylan and Paris

The pair got married on 4 August 2001 at Ballintubber Abbey in Pierce's native Ireland. Keely wore a romantic lace wedding dress with long sleeves reminiscent of Princess Kate's, alongside pearl drop earrings and a long veil.

Pierce also looked suave in a black suit with a cream waistcoat and a blue silk tie, finishing his outfit with his thick dark hair gelled back.

© Instagram The pair will celebrate their 22nd anniversary in 2023

Shortly after their wedding, Mamma Mia actor Pierce told People of their inseparable relationship: "Wherever I went in the world I missed her, and I’d send her tickets to come so we could be together. We just seemed to fit,"

He sweetly added: "I found a great woman in Keely Shaye. Not if I searched a million times over would I find one as good.”

© Getty Pierce Brosnan was married to his late wife Cassandra from 1980 until her death in 1991

Pierce was previously married to Australian actress Cassandra Harris from 1980 until her death from ovarian cancer in 1991. The couple share son Sean and he adopted Cassie's two older children, Charlotte, who sadly passed away in 2013, and Chris.

To mark their wedding anniversary in August 2022, Pierce shared a throwback photo of their big day alongside the message: "Happy Anniversary my love @keelyshayebrosnan. We danced that night and still dance the dance today. I could do it all again."

© Getty Images The pair never shy away from praising each other

Meanwhile, in 2021, Keely shared a snap of herself in a tiara and Pierce in a black suit with a white bow tie to celebrate their milestone 20 years of marriage. "Still the one! Happy 20th wedding anniversary @piercebrosnanofficial. Thank you for the gift of your love and friendship. The world is more beautiful with you in it! 4-8-94 / 8-4-2001," she wrote.

