Travis Kelce spared no expense when it came to making sure his girlfriend, Taylor Swift was comfortable when she watched him win the Super Bowl in February.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, revealed that he dropped $3 million on a suite at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, which was occupied by Taylor, her friends, and Travis' friends and family.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Travis Kelce confesses his love for girlfriend Taylor Swift

Travis shared the whopping price tag during an episode of Netflix's new sports docuseries, Receiver, while talking with San Fransisco 49ers tight end George Kittle.

After George admitted that his family were going to sit in the stands, Travis hinted at how much he paid for a private suite.

"They're [expletive] three million dollars," Travis exclaimed to George.

While George explained that he had a "good contract" with the 49ers – he signed a five-year $75 million deal in 2020 – he ultimately decided against spending that much cash on a private box.

© Getty Taylor had one of the best seats in the house

"It's just like, 'You guys are gonna be fine,'" George, 30, joked about his family.

It appeared to be money well spent for Travis as Taylor was pictured going through every emotion as she watched him battle for the win.

Taylor was joined in the private suite by her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, and her brother, Austin Swift. She was also pictured enjoying herself alongside Blake Lively, Lana Del Rey, Ice Spice, and other friends.

© Getty Images Taylor was joined by her friends and Travis' family

Travis' family was also in attendance including his brother Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie, as well as his parents, Donna and Ed Kelce.

Travis' decision to get the suite appeared to be a last-minute one as the week before the Super Bowl, his mother said she was planning to watch the game from the stands because the VIP boxes were in the "multimillion".

However, during an episode of his New Heights podcast, Travis hinted that he was getting one of the last remaining suites as he told listeners he was thinking about "losing all this money".

© Getty Images Taylor was joined by Blake Lively and Ice Spice

"I'm not really doing much different other than just counting how much money I'm spending on this damn Super Bowl for family and friends to come," he joked at the time.

The hefty price tag shouldn't have caused too much of a dent in Travis' fortune. He has become the highest-paid tight end in NFL history and earned a whopping $75 million throughout his career.

In April 2024, he signed a new two-year contract with the Chiefs, reportedly earning him another $34.25 million over the next two seasons.

© Getty Images Taylor rushed to the field to congratulate Travis after his win

Alongside his NFL salary, he also has brand deals with Nike, Old Spice, T-Mobile, Dick's Sporting Goods, McDonald's, and Papa Johns, as well as his lucrative podcast with his brother Jason.

It's been a whirlwind romance for the pair and Taylor finally opened up about their relationship during an interview for TIME magazine's 2023 Person of the Year cover story.

© Getty Images Taylor attended 13 of Travis' games last season

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was mental as hell," she said of the July podcast episode.

"We started hanging out right after that. So, we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other."

© Instagram Taylor and Travis have been together since summer 2023

She added: "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game?

"We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."