Mommy blogger Heather Armstrong, known as Dooce, dies aged 47

The blogger behind Dooce leaves behind two daughters

Heather Armstrong, once considered “The Queen of Mommy Blogging," and known for her motherhood blog Dooce, a nickname of hers, has died.

The late "mommy blogger" was 47. The news was first shared on her Instagram page on May 10, with a photo of the late influencer looking up at an ornate, yellow ceiling.

The statement read: "Heather Brooke Hamilton aka Heather B. Armstrong aka dooce aka love of my life. July 19, 1975 - May 9, 2023. 'It takes an ocean not to break.' Hold your loved ones close and love everyone else."

Armstrong's boyfriend, Pete Ashdown, revealed the cause of death was suicide, and told The Associated Press he found her Tuesday night at their Salt Lake City home.

She is survived by her boyfriend, Pete, as well as by daughters Leta, 19, and Marlo, 14, plus her ex-husband, Jon Armstrong.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

More to come.