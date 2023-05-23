Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix's net worth expected to sky-rocket following Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair

Everything's coming up roses for Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix. After being publicly humiliated with the news that her partner of nine years, Tom Sandoval, had a 7-month affair with her friend and co-star Raquel Leviss, and publicly mourning it, she has become the poster child for thriving during a break-up.

Fans of the Bravo reality show, celebrities and otherwise, have publicly expressed their support and love for the star in the wake of "Scandoval," which first rocked Vanderpump fans when the news broke on March 3rd. After the scandal broke online, Tom and Raquel's betrayal played out on season 10's final episode and the upcoming reunion, which airs Wednesday.

Since then, Ariana's popularity has sky-rocketed while her ex-boyfriend and Raquel's reputations have taken a serious tumble. Accordingly, her income is also on a major upward swing.

WATCH: Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix 'rallying' with friends after discovering Tom Sandoval's affair

MORE: Vanderpump Rules drama surrounding Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix explained

Though her reported net worth sits at a mere (for a celebrity, that is) $1 million, in the wake of Scandoval, it's hard to keep track of just how many appearances, gigs, brand deals and other opportunities she has been offered to turn her pain into a profit.

As reported by The Cut, since March 3rd, Ariana has modeled for Bloomingdales, landed a partnership with a sex-toy boutique, made a BIC razor ad where she compared her ex to a drain clog, was invited to the White House Correspondents Dinner, has collaborated with clothing brand Boys Lie and Uber Eats, has been featured on The New York Times, and landed a role in a Lifetime movie co-starring Meagan Good called Buying Back My Daughter, to name a few.

MORE: Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix 'rallying' with friends after discovering Tom Sandoval's affair: all we know

Beyond brand deals and public appearances galore, according to The Hollywood Reporter, core cast members of Vanderpump Rules (a spinoff of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) make $25,000 per episode. Past seasons have included a range of 16 to 24 episodes, making Ariana's pay per season anywhere between $400,000 to $600,000.

© Getty Ariana recently showed off her own version of the revenge dress on WWHL

On top of her endorsements, movie roles, and Vanderpump salary, now the star is also rumored to be joining the cast of the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars.

MORE: Lisa Vanderpump shares the secret to her 38-year romance

MORE: Review: Lisa Vanderpump's Sur Lounge

While her participation has yet to be confirmed, if true, she could be making yet another six-figures from being a contestant. Variety has previously reported that contestants of the ABC dance competition can reportedly make $125,000 for the rehearsal period of the show and for being two weeks on the air. Allegedly, they begin earning additional fees the further along they progress on the show, and can make up to $295,000 as guest dancers.

© Getty The star was recently spotted moving out of her and Tom's shared $2 million home

Ariana currently also runs a cocktail brand, Drink From Home (DFH), and her and her VPR costar Katie Maloney are also in the process of developing a sandwich shop called Something About Her.

"It's going to be this summer," Katie recently announced on her Instagram Stories, after first teasing the concept in a previous VPR season.

She added: "It's just a matter of if everything goes according to the plan… and there's no hiccups along the way, which you can't always plan for," before hesitating to specify an opening date in fears that it would not pan out as planned. However, she maintained: "So stay tuned. I'll let you know."

Scandoval officially comes to an end, at least on-screen, with the highly-anticipated VPR reunion, which is expected to be a tension-filled, highly-watched event, and begins airing May 24 on Bravo at 9/8c, followed by two more episodes, a total of three, on June 7 and 9.

Scroll below to see more of Ariana's latest appearances.

© Getty The star with co-star Lisa at the star-studded White House Correspondents Dinner

© Getty She recently also appeared at the NBCUniversal Upfront in New York City on Monday, May 15

© Getty She also had an appearance on the Today Show with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager

Read more HELLO! US stories here. Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.