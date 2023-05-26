Why Tina Turner renounced U.S. citizenship and moved to Switzerland

In the wake of the sad news of Tina Turner's passing at the age of 83, a certain clip of the music icon has found new resonance.

In this 1997 interview with the late Larry King on CNN, the legendary performer shared why she decided to relinquish her US citizenship and make Switzerland her home.

In her words: “I have left America because my success was in another country.” Tina's international triumph was largely due to her 1984 album, Private Dancer, which ignited her popularity in England.

She commented on how Europe had been tremendously supportive of her music, perhaps more than her homeland. Tina even ventured to say, “Yes, hugely.”

© Getty Tina Turner died aged 83

Despite being acknowledged as a superstar in the US, Tina wasn't shy to point out the comparative degree of her fame.

She was quick to note: "I’m not as big as Madonna" in the States, but, with a characteristic grin, she added: "I’m as big as Madonna in Europe. I’m as big in some places as the Rolling Stones."

© Getty Tina moved to Switzerland and renounced her US citizenship

The What’s Love Got to Do with It singer continued to share her European journey. After spending a few years in England, she met a man who would change her life trajectory.

She ended up living with him in Germany for three years. She then purchased a home in the South of France, a place she frequently visited during its renovation.

© FABRICE COFFRINI This aerial photograph taken on May 25, 2023 shows the estate of late singer Tina Turner following the announcement of her death, in Kusnacht, on May 25, 2023.

However, it was in Zurich, Switzerland, she said, that she truly found her "home".

The man in her life, German music executive Erwin Bach, had moved to Switzerland for his career. Turner herself always harbored a desire to settle in the scenic country, and she was "very happy" when the opportunity arose.

In the course of their conversation, Larry asked Tina about her relationship with Erwin. When inquired if he would become her husband, she playfully responded: "It’s good like it is." As fate would have it, the duo indeed tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in 2013, graced by her long-time friend, Oprah Winfrey.

© FABRICE COFFRINI A mourner lays flowers outside the estate of late singer Tina Turner

Not long after their wedding, Tina gave up her American citizenship to become a Swiss national. They'd already been residing in Switzerland for several years, and even added a Swiss "weekend retreat" to their portfolio in 2022.

While reminiscing about her romantic journey, Larry made a reference to Tina’s turbulent past with her abusive ex-husband Ike Turner, to which she responded, "Who?" with a mild smile.

Shifting gears, Larry asked Tina if she considered herself a “feminist hero” in America, to which the “Proud Mary” singer confessed: “I’m beginning to." She saw her story as a "gift", a meaningful experience that shaped her life and influenced others.

© FABRICE COFFRINI A red rose and a message are taped at the Chateau Algonquin gate leading to into the estate of late singer Tina Turner

The world mourned the loss of this trailblazing artist when the news of Tina's passing was shared on her Instagram account.

© Bertrand Rindoff Petroff Tina Turner and her husband Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019 show

The poignant announcement read: “Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

The spokesperson for The Best singer confirmed she died peacefully at her home in Kusnacht, near Zurich.

© Getty Tina was previously married to Ike Turner

