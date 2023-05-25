Tina Turner's cause of death revealed – details

The "What's Love Got to Do With It" singer died aged 83

Tina Turner's death at the age of 83 on Wednesday shocked the world of music and entertainment, and her cause of death has finally been revealed.

Representatives for the singer confirmed to Daily Mail that she had died of natural causes after battling a long illness, compounded by a bout of intestinal cancer, high blood pressure, and a kidney transplant.

WATCH: Singer Tina Turner dies aged 83

Her spokesperson released a statement on social media that revealed she died at her home in Switzerland after battling "a long illness."

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner," it read. "With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow.

"Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."

Several celebrities have since also paid tribute to the legendary musician, including Angela Bassett, Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Mick Jagger, Sir Rod Stewart, and more, which you can check out here.

© Getty Images Tina Turner in the middle of her comeback circa 1985

The singer, real name Anna Mae Bullock, was known for leading the movement of women into rock and roll throughout the 1960s and '80s, thanks to hits like "Private Dancer," "The Best," "What's Love Got to Do With It," and more.

Turner came to prominence as part of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue with her first husband Ike Turner, first performing for Ike Turner's Kings of Rhythm under the name Little Ann.

Eventually, she and Ike were married in 1962 and became a formidable live act as a duo, releasing a string of hits such as "River Deep – Mountain High," "Nutbush City Limits," and "Proud Mary."

© Getty Images Tina with her sons and ex-husband Ike Turner

Ike had two sons from his previous relationship, and they created a blended family unit which also included Turner's son Craig (who she gave birth to while in high school) and their son Ronnie.

Their highly-publicized relationship proved to be abusive – and after years of physical and verbal assaults at Ike's hands, Turner left him without a penny to her name. The group disbanded in 1976 and they divorced in 1978.

In the 1980s, a solo Turner entered the stratospheric peak of her career, launching what is considered to be one of the greatest musical comebacks with a string of hit songs, albums, and tours.

© Getty Images Tina Turner at the 27th Annual Grammy Awards, 1985

She released several enduring classics such as "Better Be Good to Me," "Typical Male," "I Don't Wanna Fight," "We Don't Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)," and the Bond song "GoldenEye."

Turner also acted in movies like 1975's Tommy and 1985's Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, although had more success penning original tracks for these movies.

Her life was the subject of the 1993 biopic What's Love Got to Do With It, featuring an Oscar-nominated performance from Angela, and the award-winning Broadway jukebox musical Tina.

© Getty Images Tina Turner speaks during the "Tina - The Tina Turner Musical" opening night at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York City

She is survived by her second husband, Erwin Bach, a German music executive who she married in 2013 (and started dating in 1986), and two of her four children, having adopted both of Ike's babies when they were married. Craig died in 2018, while Ronnie passed away in 2022 aged 62.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.