Britney Spears feels 'blessed' after an unexpected reunion with mom Lynne Spears - what actually happened?

Britney has accused Lynne of being the mastermind behind her conservatorship

Britney Spears and her mom Lynne have reunited after a three-year estrangement, and the singer has acknowledged that she feels "blessed" to be able to make things right with her mother.

Taking to Instagram, Britney shared the news with fans, writing: "My sweet mama showed up at my doorstep yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds!!!"

The mom-of-two revealed that she was "'able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time," and that she feels "so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT".

"Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards!" the 41-year-old added, referencing the allegations that she was not allowed to drink coffee during her conservatorship.

The pair's reconciliation has come after years of Britney accusing her mom of conspiring to keep the singer in the conservatorship which ran from 2008 to 2021.

"Pssss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don't know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea!!!!" Britney wrote in November 2021, days before a judge concluded that she had been kept under the legal constraints for too long.

"So take your whole ‘I have NO IDEA what's going on’ attitude, and go [expletive] yourself. You know exactly what you did. My dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship,” she added.

© Frazer Harrison Britney Spears

In a later Instagram post, the Toxic singer shared more accusations, writing: “[It] still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me … it was demoralizing and degrading. I’m not even mentioning all the bad things they did to me which they should all be in jail for … yes including my church going mother."

Lynne has always denied the claims.

© Jim Smeal Britney Spears and mother Lynne Spears in 2001

Britney had been fighting for years to end the conservatorship which granted her estranged father, Jamie Spears, control over his daughter's personal and business affairs in 2008. The order was originally granted after the star was put in hospital amid concerns over her mental health.

However questions have always been asked about why the performer remained under such a tight conservatorship when she was still working; the singer performed in Las Vegas for years.

Judge Brenda Penny made the final decision on November 21 2021, stating in court: "The conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required."

© Getty Images Sam and Britney wed in 2022

Britney did not invite her mom to her 2022 wedding to husband Sam Asghari. The couple tied the knot in June 2022 in an intimate ceremony at their home in Thousand Oaks, California. It was a star-studded affair with celebrities such as Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton turning up to watch the pair, who have been dating since 2016, tie the knot.

Britney wore a bold off-the-shoulder wedding dress from Donatella Versace for her big day.

Lynne, however, did share her congratulations to her daughter, responding to Britney's Instagram post with an emotional message that read: "You look radiant and so happy! Your wedding is the 'Dream' wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special! I am soooo happy for you! I love you!"

The singer's sons Sean Preston and Jayden James were also not at their mother's wedding, with their father, Kevin Ferderline, sharing the news via his attorney. He said ahead of the day that they "will not be in attendance".

Speaking to TMZ, they added: "Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward."

