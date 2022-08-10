A candid insight into Britney Spears' relationship with her sons How the pop icon has navigated becoming a brilliant mother over the years

During the weekend, Britney Spears and fiancé Sam Asghari hit back at Kevin Federline's claims over Britney and her two boys, both of which she shares with Kevin.

Obtained by MailOnline, Kevin revealed that Britney's teenage sons have distanced themselves from the pop star. In the interview, Kevin says that the boys, named Preston and Jayden, made the decision not to attend their mother's star-studded wedding earlier this year.

Both Britney and her fiancé responded to Kevin on their respective Instagram accounts. Sam wrote: "There is no validity to his statements regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly." He added that Britney’s boys are "smart" and criticised Kevin for not "working much" in his years as a father.

Meanwhile, Britney also publicly spoke out, taking to her Instagram to share her thoughts. The star wrote: "It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children… I gave them everything. Only one word: HURTFUL."

Britney's devotion to her sons has not gone unnoticed. In the 2021 documentary, Framing Britney, a lawyer for Britney claimed that the star allowed the highly-publicised conservatorship to exist, which allowed a guardian to make decisions for her, so she could see her sons and retain custody over them back in 2008.

Since then, the pop icon has had to share custody with Kevin. However, in 2019, a judge granted Kevin 70 per cent custody of Preston and Jayden, after a restraining order was filed against Jamie Spears, Britney’s dad, and former conservator.

Britney with both of her sons

Whilst Britney may not have full custody, the singer constantly expresses her joy over her two sons on social media. In 2018, the star tweeted, "proud mommy moment" with a picture of a piece of artwork one of her sons made. And in 2021, Britney shared a post with a quote on her Instagram saying: "There is nothing stronger than the love between a mother and son."

Britney's sons last appeared on her Instagram in late 2021, with the trio visiting the Van Gogh exhibition in Los Angeles.

Whilst Britney may be going through a tough time, her friend Paris Hilton sent her support. Commenting on Britney’s Instagram post, in which Britney further responds to Kevin, the socialite wrote: "Love you Angel. So sorry you have to go through this. Sending you so much love and support."

