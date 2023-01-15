Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari breaks silence following 'restaurant incident'

Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari has broken his silence after reports claimed that he stormed out of an LA restaurant whilst having dinner with his wife over the weekend.

It was reported that the singer had caused a scene after being photographed by diners, causing Sam to leave the restaurant.

The 28-year-old model has since taken to Instagram, seemingly referencing the reports. He shares a post to his Stories which read: "Don't believe what you read online people."

Meanwhile, Britney also took to Instagram with her own response. The Toxic singer shared a video montage of her dancing to I Touch Myself by Divinyls. The clip saw the 41-year-old showing off several dance moves, including making a heart sign with her hands, as well as flipping her middle finger at the camera.

Britney didn't caption the post and also turned the comments off, preventing fans from leaving any messages.

Sam took to Instagram after the incident

The couple tied the knot back in June last year in an intimate ceremony at their home in Thousand Oaks, California.

It was a star-studded affair with celebrities such as Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton turning up to watch the pair, who have been dating since 2016, tie the knot. Britney wore a bold off-the-shoulder wedding dress from Donatella Versace for her big day.

They announced their engagement in September 2021 with a post to Instagram. "I can't [expletive] believe it!!!!!!" she captioned the clip as she showed off her rock for the first time.

Britney and Sam have been together since 2016

The singer has been married twice before. Her first wedding was to her childhood friend Jason Alexander for 55 hours in January 2004, and he even tried to crash her wedding with Sam! She then went on to tie the knot with Kevin Federline later that year, but the former couple split in 2007.

