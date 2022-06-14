Inside Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's palatial new $11.8m marital home The Toxic singer wed Sam on June 9

Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari have wasted no time in finding themselves a new home to mark the start of their married life together.

The singer has reportedly snapped up an enormous $11.8million mansion in Calabasas and has already begun moving in, according to TMZ, who reported Britney's white Mercedes-Benz was seen in the driveway on Monday alongside moving trucks.

The 11,650 square-foot home was built in 2008 and has plenty of room for the newlyweds and her two sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, who live close by with their dad Kevin Federline.

The property is said to sit on 1.6 acres of land and features six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and lavish interiors throughout including hardwood and stone floors, vaulted ceilings, wide arched hallways, bespoke chandeliers, Ann Sacks mosaic tile designs, and hand-carved fireplaces.

It also has a large kitchen with professional-grade appliances that spills out to a 2,000-square-foot al fresco patio with a barbecue and fireplace.

Britney's new marital home looks like a palace

The home includes an expansive backyard complete with a 55-foot swimming pool and spa and a waterslide, along with a detached one-bedroom guesthouse with its own kitchen and five-car garage.

According to Jeff Biebuyck and Dana Olmes of Frontgate Real Estate, the home was listed in January 2021 and is "privately set behind the second security gates in the coveted Estates at The Oaks".

They added: "This magnificent one-story Estate is elegantly sited on 1.6 acres of lushly landscaped grounds. Old World craftsmanship combines with meticulous design elements of grandeur that will delight the most sophisticated and discerning."

Britney and Sam married at her Hidden Hills home

It is not yet clear if Britney will sell her Hidden Hills mansion, where she and Sam married on June 9, or whether the couple will hold onto the property.

Britney and Sam had a low-key wedding ceremony in front of 60 of their closest friends and family, including Paris Hilton and Drew Barrymore.

The bride looked stunning in a Donatella Versace wedding dress which featured off-the-shoulder straps and a thigh-high leg split. She teamed it with a simple white veil with satin edging, white Versace heels, diamond drop earrings, and a diamond tennis bracelet from Stephanie Gottlieb – who also designed the couple's platinum wedding bands.

