Christina Hall shares intimate beach photo with husband Josh Hall during dreamy getaway

Christina Hall is soaking up the sun with her husband Josh Hall this Memorial Day Weekend during an envy-inducing beach getaway.

While the couple, who married in 2022, live in California's Orange County, for the special holiday weekend the two jetted off down to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico's Baja California.

Though the Christina on the Coast star has kept her vacation largely off of her social media, she couldn't help but share a loved up photo with her husband from quite the fitting destination.

Christina took to Instagram on Saturday to share a PDA-filled photo with Joshua on her Instagram Stories, where the two appear in the middle of a boat ride, with a fabulous ocean view behind them, sharing a kiss.

The smooch was quite appropriate, as the HGTV star revealed the two were visiting Lover's Beach for the day. "Lover's Beach with my love," she wrote on the photo next to a red heart emoji.

The two dressed perfectly for the vacation occasion, with Christina opting for a bright green tank top paired with denim shorts, while her husband donned a very tropical-themed, blue palm tree button-down shirt with matching shorts.

© Getty The two shared a smooch on Lover's Beach

Christina then also shared a glimpse of their incredible hotel of choice, the Montage in Los Cabos. Another clip on her Instagram Stories, which she aptly captioned with "Perfection," captures the resort's stunning infinity pool with a view of the serene beach and rocky mountain behind it.

The real estate agent and her fellow real estate agent husband married in a private ceremony in early 2022. It marks Christina's third marriage, as she was previously married to HGTV star Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018, and to Ant Anstead from 2018 to 2021. She shares kids Taylor, 12, and Brayden, seven, with Tarek, and Hudson, three, with Ant.

© Getty Christina's resort of choice looks incredible

The couple's getaway is quite timely, as Christina is celebrating exciting news concerning her hit show Christina on the Coast, which is in the process of casting for its new series.

Though the series – which follows the star as she helps make dream home renovation projects in Southern California a reality – has yet to be officially renewed for a fifth season, Christina teased that it would be returning when she recently wrote on Instagram: "We are currently casting for new projects for Christina on the Coast."

© Getty Christina and Josh with kids Taylor, Brayden, and Hudson

Christina then shared the email to which potential projects should be sent, along with further information about what the show was looking for. The home renovations expert asked applicants to "please include your city, rooms you wish to remodel and your budget" in their emails, before adding that properties must have a "minimum budget of $100,000" and be based in Orange County, California.

