Christina Hall teases new chapter as she spends time away from home - details

Christina Hall is always on the go, and often takes fans along on the ride!

The Flip or Flop star took to Instagram on Saturday to share a joyful photo of herself with her husband Josh Hall at the Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lighting NHL game.

The couple have been spending time away from their home in LA in Tampa, Florida, and it proved to be a huge hit with Christina - so much so that she's now considering a new chapter for her TV show!

She wrote: "Busy but fun 72 hours in Tampa with my ride or die. Mostly work but had some really good meals and got to see Tampa in the playoffs. What I noticed: everywhere we went, people here are soooo nice!! Maybe it’s time for Christina takes Tampa."

Fans were quick to react to the post, with one writing: "Yes, Florida needs a HGTV show, I would love it if it was your show!" while another wrote: "Great idea, I love your shows, you look so happy." A third added: "Yes!! Florida will look good on you! And ya we try to be nice to most."

It's an exciting year for Christina - who will be celebrating a milestone birthday in July when turning 40. In January, Christina opened up about turning 40 and her feelings on the milestone.

She told People: "I’m approaching 40 in a few months and I feel like what I’ve heard is, in your forties, you’re the most confident and comfortable in your own skin."

Christina said she was "actually excited" for her birthday and has a big trip planned to celebrate. She added: "I don’t feel like I’m 40. Not at all. I feel like I’m 32. I don’t know what happened."

© Instagram Christina Hall married Josh Hall in 2022

The star has been busy at work too, and is currently starring in Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country, after her long-running show with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, came to an end in September 2022.

The star married her third husband last year and she is co-parenting her three children with her former husbands, Tarek, and Ant Anstead.

