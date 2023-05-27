Christina Hall creates a stir in tiny bikini showcasing trim physique during beachside getaway

The Christina on the Coast star was with her husband Joshua Hall

Christina Hall showed off the results of her workouts on Friday by sporting a hot pink bikini during a break with her husband Joshua Hall.

The former Flip or Flop star looked fabulous as she sunbathed with the real estate agent and then enjoyed a game of beer pong with him at the beachside resort near her O.C home.

They appeared to be having some adult time away from her three children, Taylor, 12, Brayden, seven, and Hudson, three. Christina recently celebrated Mother's Day with her brood - she shares her two oldest children with ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and her youngest with her second ex-husband, Ant Anstead.

WATCH: Christina Hall takes fans on lengthy tour of home renovations

She shared photos of them all at the Monarch Bay Beach Club and wrote: "We enjoyed relaxing time at the pool, a fabulous beachfront brunch with our families at the Monarch Bay Beach Club and dinner at our fav steakhouse @bourbonsteakoc …We will definitely be back soon!" she wrote as the family posed against the backdrop of the sea.

Fans couldn't get over how much her daughter looks like her. "Taylor is your doppelgänger! She is getting so tall!" wrote one, and another added: "Great picture. Kids are getting big."

MORE: Christina Hall's mind-blowing garage is like a millionaire's playground

DISCOVER: Christina Hall wows in white bikini during dreamy beach vacation

Taylor has picked up a flair for design and real estate and judging by one of Christina's recent Instagram post, she has an apprentice on her hands. Christina revealed that Taylor helped her to design a room for her latest project.

© Instagram Christina rocked a hot pink bikini to play beer pong

Taking to her Stories, the 39-year-old posted a photo of her and Taylor sweetly embracing as they proudly stood in a bedroom that had been decorated to perfection for "a sweet girl".

READ: Christina Hall shares challenging situation involving her son

RELATED: Flip or Flop's Christina Hall and Ant Anstead's divorce - what really happened?

Christina and Taylor's dad, Tarek, starred together on Flip or Flop for 10 years, even after they separated in May 2016. They later filed for divorce in 2017, and it was finalized in January 2018.

© Instagram Christina and Joshua were pictured celebrating with her kids on Mother's Day

In March last year, she shared an emotional post on Instagram to announce the end of their show, writing: "Bittersweet news to announce, it's the end of an era. Next week's episode of Flip or Flop will be the SERIES finale.

"I'm filled with gratitude to have done 10 seasons of a hit show. I remember filming the pilot and thinking, 'Wouldn't this be crazy if this actually made it to network TV?' And here we are, a decade later."

Taylor helped her mom design a bedroom

The show focused on her and Tarek purchasing foreclosed or bank-owned homes and remodeling them before attempting to sell them for a profit. "From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank each and every one of you who have watched the show throughout the years. I am beyond grateful for the support," she continued.

"I also want to thank the amazing crew who worked so hard to make this show possible. It’s been a wild ride to say the least!! I’m excited to see what the next 10 years has in store and can’t wait to share what I’ve been working on behind the scenes. Stay tuned."

© Instagram/Christina Hall Christina and Joshua enjoyed a child-free night

The TV star now fronts Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country, while Tarek heads The Flipping El Moussas, with his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa.

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.