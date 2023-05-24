Christina on the Coast's Christina Hall's husband Josh's reaction to her joyful news isn't what you'd expect

Christina Hall had some exciting news to celebrate when the announcement was made on Tuesday that one of her shows would be returning to the air.

The 39-year-old shared that the fourth season of her hit HGTV docu-series, Christina on the Coast, will be back to conclude its season run with 11 new episodes starting June 29.

The show will feature new projects being taken on by TV real estate icon while also taking a look at more personal developments at her home shared with husband Josh Hall.

In fact, Josh took to social media to celebrate the news of his wife's comeback, although he kept things more playful, sharing an image counting down to the premiere with the caption: "We share a bed…"

As per Deadline, the upcoming episodes will tackle the kitchen renovation taking place in the star's $12 million home, with the couple even hiring a pet whisperer to interpret how their dog Cash is dealing with the transition.

© Getty Images Christina's show will return with its fourth season in June

Descriptions for further episodes read: "In the premiere episode, Hall will design a more functional kitchen and stunning fireplace refresh for clients who want a modern update.

"She'll also add bi-fold doors for indoor-outdoor flow and repurpose a special family table into a custom bar top, all while helping her best friend Cassie plan her daughter's first birthday party."

She will be joined once again by project manager and fellow designer James Bend, continuing: "The interior designer will bring more projects to life for homeowners during the season, including a bathroom boasting champagne-colored tiles and a spa-worthy soaking tub and a main suite retreat featuring a dramatic shiplap wall built by her and James."

© Instagram Josh had a rather cheeky reaction to his wife's announcement

The mom-of-three teased the show's return over the weekend when she put out a casting call for new projects for the series.

"We are currently casting for new projects for 'Christina on the Coast'," she wrote on Instagram. She then shared the email to which potential projects should be sent, along with further information about what the show was looking for.

The home renovations expert asked applicants to "please include your city, rooms you wish to remodel and your budget" in their emails, before adding that properties must have a "minimum budget of $100,000" and be based in Orange County, California.

"Please do not waste the teams [sic] time by sending info for homes outside of Orange County, Ca" Christina pleaded, before signing off with a big thank you to her followers for reading.

© Instagram Christina is remodeling her kitchen

The hit series, a spin-off of the also successful Flip or Flop with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, premiered in 2019 and was quickly followed by two more seasons, each producing 10-13 episodes.

The fourth season debuted in December but paused production after the fourth installment, with the show taking a break to focus on another spin-off, Christina in the Country.

