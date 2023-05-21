Christina Hall's mini-me daughter has fans saying the same thing as she poses with famous mom inside jaw-dropping home

The Flip or Flop star is a doting mom to three children

Christina Hall loves nothing more than being a mom and was in her element over the weekend as she spent the day with her three children.

The Flip or Flop star took to Instagram to share a joyful picture of herself posing with her two sons, Brayden, seven, and Hudson, three, and her daughter Taylor, 12, inside their family home.

Taylor in particular sparked reaction from Christina's followers - due to the fact she looks identical to her famous mom.

The pre-teen is nearly as tall as Christina now, and comments included: "Taylor is your twin!" and "Taylor is looking more and more like you." A third added: "Taylor is your mini - she looks just like you!"

In the caption, Christina gave an insight into her relationship with her daughter, writing: "Mom life = Playing their driver to all activities allll weekend… Tay “mom please don’t wear leggings, put some jeans on” okkk Tay. Love this cute crew."

Christina shares her two oldest children with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, who she was married to between 2008 and 2018. She shares her youngest son with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

The former couple tied the knot in 2018 and divorced three years later. The star is now happily married to Joshua Hall, who often appears in her Instagram posts.

Christina and Joshua secretly got married last year and recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. They moved from Dana Point back to Newport Beach last year to settle into a "long-term family home".

© Instagram The Flip or Flop star with her children and husband Joshua Hall

"We moved to Dana Point last summer after falling in love with the ocean view,” the 39-year-old wrote on Instagram in April 2022. "We still LOVE the view, but among other things, we don’t love the 90-minute round trip drive to and from the kids’ school. Back to Newport we go. Near school, friends and work.”

The family also has a beautiful Nashville farmhouse, which she purchased in late 2021. Christina is embarking on an exciting new chapter in her life after her long-running show, Flip or Flop with Tarek came to an end in September 2022.

She now stars in Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country, but will next be seen in HGTV's Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge. It's an exciting year for the HGTV star, who will be marking her milestone 40th birthday in July.

© Instagram Christina Hall and Joshua Hall have been married for one year

In January, Christina opened up about turning 40 and her feelings on the milestone. She told People: "I’m approaching 40 in a few months and I feel like what I’ve heard is, in your forties, you’re the most confident and comfortable in your own skin."

Christina said she was "actually excited" for her birthday and has a big trip planned to celebrate. She added: "I don’t feel like I’m 40. Not at all. I feel like I’m 32. I don’t know what happened."

