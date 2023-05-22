HGTV's Christina Hall announces big news about future of her show - details

The Christina on the Coast star has been a TV real estate icon for over ten years

Flip or Flop's Christina Hall shared an exciting update with her fans via social media this weekend. Taking to her Instagram on Sunday afternoon, the HGTV star revealed that her hit show Christina on the Coast was casting for its new series.

The show – which follows Christina as she helps make dream home renovation projects in Southern California a reality – is yet to officially have received a season five renewal. However, Christina's post suggests that fans don't need to worry anymore as it evidently will be returning. "We are currently casting for new projects for 'Christina on the Coast'," the 39-year-old mom-of-three wrote on Instagram this weekend.

Christina then shared the email to which potential projects should be sent, along with further information about what the show was looking for. The home renovations expert asked applicants to "please include your city, rooms you wish to remodel and your budget" in their emails, before adding that properties must have a "minimum budget of $100,000" and be based in Orange County, California.

"Please do not waste the teams [sic] time by sending info for homes outside of Orange County, Ca" Christina pleaded, before signing off with a big thank you to her followers for reading.

© Getty Images Christina Hall's show has seemingly been renewed for another season

Later in the day, the popular host shared an insight into her family's chilled out weekend, which included her and her boys Brayden, seven, and Hudson, three, watching the recent Super Mario movie at home. The Christina in the Country star later posted further updates on her day, which included celebrating her and her friend Kristin Rosowski's three year friendship anniversary, before heading home to spend some more time with her kids before bed.

© Christina Hall on Instagram The proud mom with her sons watching a movie

The successful real estate investor has been spending a lot of time celebrating her family recently. On Saturday, she posted a sweet image of her and her daughter Taylor, 12, along with Brayden and Hudson, smiling inside their impressive home. Taylor in particular sparked reaction from Christina's followers - due to the fact she looks so similar to her famous mom.

Christina Hall with her mini-me daughter and sons

The pre-teen is nearly as tall as Christina now, and comments included: "Taylor is your twin!" and "Taylor is looking more and more like you." A third added: "Taylor is your mini - she looks just like you!"

In the caption, Christina gave an insight into her relationship with her daughter, writing: "Mom life = Playing their driver to all activities allll weekend… Tay “mom please don’t wear leggings, put some jeans on” okkk Tay. Love this cute crew."

© Instagram Christina and Joshua were pictured celebrating with her kids on Mother's Day

Christina shares her two oldest children with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, who she was married to between 2008 and 2018. Meanwhile she shares her youngest son with her ex-husband Ant Anstead. The TV personality is now married to Joshua Hall, a real estate agent who she married in a private ceremony in early 2022.

Judging by another of the TV star's recent Instagram posts, it appears Christina's lookalike daughter Taylor is planning to follow in her famous mom's design footsteps in the future. On Thursday, Christina revealed that Taylor had helped her to design a room for her latest project. Taking to her stories, the proud mom posted a photo of her and Taylor embracing as they stood in a bedroom that had been decorated to perfection for "a sweet girl".

Taylor helped her mom design a bedroom

© Christina Hall on Instagram Christina and her friend Kristin

© Christina Hall on Instagram The TV star celebrated their friendship anniversary with some drinks

© Instagram/Christina Hall Christina and Joshua

