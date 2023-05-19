Christina Hall's daughter following in her footsteps – but what will her ex-husband think

Christina Hall is in the business of helping people to transform their often-lackluster properties into luxury modern abodes – and it appears her daughter, Taylor, has also developed a passion for home renovations.

It's not surprising Christina's daughter, 12, has picked up a flair for design and real estate considering her dad, Tarek El Moussa, is also in the property business and starred on HGTV's Flip or Flop with Christina until 2022.

Judging by Christina's latest Instagram post, it appears she has an apprentice on her hands as she revealed that Taylor helped her to design a room for her latest project. Taking to her Stories, the 39-year-old posted a photo of her and Taylor sweetly embracing as they proudly stood in a bedroom that had been decorated to perfection for "a sweet girl".

The room has white walls with one featuring various shades of pink hearts scattered across it. There are also bunk beds with white bedding, pink crochet blankets, and pillows emblazoned with a heart motif. The wooden floorboards appear to be in a soft gray hue with a small white rug strategically placed at an angle in the center of the room.

There is also an open white storage cupboard and pink furniture, with a large gold light fixture hanging from the ceiling. Captioning the photo, Christina penned: "My sweet girl helped me design a room for a sweet girl."

Christina is a mom to three children including Taylor. She and Tarek also share a son, Braydon, seven, and she has another son, Hudson, three, whom she shares with her second ex-husband, Ant Anstead. She is now married to Josh Hall.

© Instagram Christina with her third husband Josh and her three kids

Christina and Tarek starred together on Flip or Flop for 10 years, even after they separated in May 2016. They later filed for divorce in 2017, and it was finalized in January 2018.

In March last year, she shared an emotional post on Instagram to announce the end of their show, writing: "Bittersweet news to announce, it's the end of an era. Next week's episode of Flip or Flop will be the SERIES finale.

© Greg Doherty Christina and Tarek finalized their divorce in 2018

"I'm filled with gratitude to have done 10 seasons of a hit show. I remember filming the pilot and thinking, 'Wouldn't this be crazy if this actually made it to network TV?' And here we are, a decade later."

The show focused on her and Tarek purchasing foreclosed or bank-owned homes and remodeling them before attempting to sell them for a profit. "From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank each and every one of you who have watched the show throughout the years. I am beyond grateful for the support," she continued.

© Getty Christina was once married to Ant Anstead

"I also want to thank the amazing crew who worked so hard to make this show possible. It’s been a wild ride to say the least!! I’m excited to see what the next 10 years has in store and can’t wait to share what I’ve been working on behind the scenes. Stay tuned."

The TV star now fronts Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country, while Tarek heads The Flipping El Moussas, with his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa.

See more photos of Christina and her family below.

Christina has three children

© Instagram Christina shares son, Hudson, with Ant Anstead

© Instagram Christina and her family live in Newport Beach

© Instagram Christina is now married to Josh Hall

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.