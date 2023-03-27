Rob Lowe's son John makes emotional confession about dad's support amid sobriety journey Rob and John are the stars of a new Netflix series titled Unstable, out March 30th

Rob Lowe's youngest son, John Owen Lowe, is following in his famous dad's footsteps in more ways than one.

Like his father, John, 28, is also an actor, and the two star together in a new Netflix comedy series titled Unstable. However, acting isn't the only way the actor has inspired his son.

In honor of their new project together, which launches on the streaming platform on March 30th, the 28-year-old opened up about his relationship with his dad, specifically how he supported him through his journey with sobriety.

Speaking with People at the premiere for Unstable, John spoke candidly of his addiction, something his dad also struggled with, and he has now been sober for over thirty years.

"To be completely honest and serious about it, I'm eternally grateful to have supportive parents who were there for me in a moment when I needed help," he told the outlet.

John added: "And I know a lot of people don't have that. And that makes me sad and also very grateful that I did, and I'll forever be grateful for that."

All of the Lowe family attended the premiere in Los Angeles

Also speaking with People, Rob opened up about his own journey with sobriety, and how he approached helping his son when it was his turn to get sober. He said: "I've learned so much in my 33 years of recovery," before continuing: "But the number one thing I know is, until someone is ready, until they're ready – not until you're ready, until they're ready – it's not going to happen."

The 9-1-1: Lone Star actor added: "So all you can do is try to keep the bumpers up so they don't make any really bad, tragic mistakes for themselves or anybody else, be there, support them, and when they're ready, you can show them the path," adding: "And when he was ready, that's what I did."

Rob and John's new series is loosely inspired by their father-son dynamic

Rob and John play father and son in their new series, where the latter stars as the introverted son of a very eccentric businessman (Rob) whose company is about to go down the drain because of his wild antics.

The West Wing alum has two sons with his wife of over thirty years, Sheryl Berkoff, who he married in 1991. His youngest is his now co-star, John, and his eldest son, Edward Matthew, a lawyer, is 30.

