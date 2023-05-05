GMA's George Stephanopoulos's wife Ali Wentworth 'caught canoodling' with unexpected celebrity - see photo

The Ask Ali podcaster and Good Morning America host have been married for 21 years

Ali Wentworth has been caught in the arms of another man - but fortunately, husband George Stephanopoulos doesn't have anything to worry about!

The Ask Ali podcaster, 58, was only being cheeky when she took to Instagram with a photo of herself hugging Michael J. Fox, 61, on a cozy-looking sofa.

They posed with a shocked look on their faces, as if they'd just been found out. Ali captioned the photo: "@realmikejfox and I were caught canoodling at the NYC screening of #Still which is a brilliant documentary by @davisguggenheim @appletv @concordiastudio @tracy.pollan @michaelsimon64 @michaeljfoxorg."

Michael commented: "Wait a minute… is @gstephanopoulos going to see this?!" and fans rushed to have their say on the fun photo.

"Canoodling is such a great word! The photo, iconic," wrote one, while a second said: "Front page scandal," and a third quipped: "You gotta be more careful."

The photo comes in the wake of Ali stepping out with a bombshell new look. She attended the annual Hat Luncheon in support of Central Park on Wednesday - and she looked fabulous.

Ali went all out for the occasion, choosing to wear a cream floral fascinator which she teamed with a vibrant green power suit and cream blouse.

Ali posed alongside Mariska Hargitay and Sharon Jacob, and wrote in the caption: "We wear hats to support @centralparknyc at the annual #hatluncheon. I walk that park every single day!"

She is a huge supporter of Central Park, and lives close by in the Upper East Side with George, 62.

The couple have a fun relationship and the author, host and comedienne, often makes George and their marriage the butt of her jokes.

© Nina Westervelt Ali and George were joined by their daughters at a recent event

Speaking to HELLO! at the 33rd Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show on April 25, Ali teased that she doesn't want her husband as a guest, quipping: "I am not sure what we would talk about!"

Ahead of their 21st wedding anniversary, Ali left Live with Kelly and Ryan viewers laughing by detailing her expectations from George on their milestone."I told him to come up with something incredibly romantic and that our marriage is on the line, so it better be great," she joked to the hosts' amusement.

© Getty Images Ali often makes jokes about her husband

The mom-of-two - she shares Harper, 17, and 20-year-old Elliott with the GMA host - previously gave an insight into their family dynamics during an interview in 2016.

Chatting to Harry Connick Jr, she said: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

While George and Ali prefer to keep their daughters out of the spotlight, Elliott and Harper made a rare public appearance at the end of March as they stepped out in New York City with their famous parents to attend the Pretty Baby premiere.

George and Ali's production company, Bedbyeight, had produced the documentary, and so they made it a family affair.

