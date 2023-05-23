GMA's George Stephanopoulos' famous mother-in-law's appearance leaves fans saying the same thing

George Stephanopoulos' family away from his work at Good Morning America looks like it's a lot of fun!

The GMA co-anchor is married to Ali Wentworth, who often leaves fans in stitches with her quick wit, both on the TV and online.

What's more, it appears that her lookalike mom is just as joyful - as a recent photo proved.

VIDEO: George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's love story

Ali took to Instagram over the weekend to share a joyful picture of her beloved mother, Muffie Cabot, 87, enjoying a cocktail with her daughter outside in the New York City sun.

"My Mom and I like to reenact scenes from Sex in the city," Ali wrote in the caption. The fun photo left fans all saying the same thing - about just how fun Muffie looks to be around.

MORE: Ali Wentworth's bold new appearance causes a stir

MORE: GMA hosts George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts receive bad news?

"Now this is living! Your mom seems so cool," one wrote, while another remarked: "Love her smile - her spirit shines through!" A third added: "This gives me life!!"

The 87-year-old has had quite the life too. Born Mabel "Muffie" Wentworth Brandon Cabot, she was an American heiress and socialite.

MORE: Michael Strahan celebrates Good Morning America family member as they make move away from show

MORE: Ali Wentworth throws support behind George Stephanopoulos for new project

What's more, during the 1980s she served as social secretary to Nancy Reagan. Ali grew up in Washington D.C. - the very place she met her now-husband, George.

The couple went on to welcome two daughters, Elliott, 21, and Harper, 17. They moved their family to NYC over a decade ago when George accepted a job as a co-anchor at Good Morning America.

© Getty Images Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos have been married since 2001

The Go Ask Ali podcast star often shares hilarious stories about their family life in interviews, from their home life with their daughters to their relationship.

MORE: George Stephanopoulos asks for support as he shares news close to his heart

MORE: George Stephanopoulos' wife Ali commands attention in surprising bedroom video

Speaking to HELLO! at the 33rd Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show on Tuesday April 25, Ali even joked that she doesn't want her husband as a guest, quipping: "I am not sure what we would talk about!"

Ali previously gave an insight into their family dynamics during an interview in 2016. Chatting to Harry Connick Jr, she said: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly.

© Nina Westervelt The celebrity couple with their two daughters, Elliott and Harper

He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way." Like all teenagers, Ali and George's children struggled during the pandemic and in 2020 the author opened up about their experience.

MORE: George Stephanopoulos' wife marks end of an era following big change at work

MORE: George Stephanopoulos' heartbreaking loss over the holidays as ABC mourn death

Talking to Shondaland, she said: "For my own teenagers, I'd say the wrench is the uncertainty of everything. There's no routine. I can't soothe by saying, 'Well, this will be over soon.'"

While George and Ali prefer to keep their daughters out of the spotlight, Elliott and Harper made a rare public appearance at the end of March as they stepped out in New York City with their famous parents to attend the Pretty Baby premiere. George and Ali's production company, Bedbyeight, had produced the documentary, and so it was a family affair.

See below more photos of George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth

© Photo: Getty Images Ali and George sometimes work together on GMA

© Photo: Instagram Ali and George during a New Year's celebration

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth share two daughters

© Astrid Stawiarz George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth on the red carpet in 2019

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.