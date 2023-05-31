Stacey Solomon sets the record straight on 'baby number 6'

Stacey Solomon has ruled out the possibility of welcoming a sixth child in a new update.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the mother-of-five responded to a recent follower's comment which read: "Baby number 6 pending," followed by a red heart.

WATCH: The moment Stacey Solomon's daughter Rose meets newborn sister Belle

In a bid to squash any potential rumours, Stacey uploaded a clip of herself jet washing her plush garden furniture in time for summer. Alongside the clip, she quipped: "Absolutely not [laughing face emoji and praying hands emoji] Going to keep myself FAR away & get my thrills from cleaning the garden furniture instead."

Sharing a useful tip, she went on to say: "I jetwash on the softest setting & always move it (my sister ripped hers doing it too close, so be careful)," followed by a black heart emoji.

© Getty Stacey and Joe tied the knot in 2022

The author currently has her hands full with sons Zachary, 15, Leighton, ten, Rex, four, and daughters Rose, one and baby Belle. She shares Zachary with her ex-partner Dean Cox, son Leighton with her ex-fiancé, Aaron Barnham, and Rex, Rose and Belle with her husband, Joe Swash.

Lovebirds Stacey and Joe welcomed little Belle into the world in February this year. At the time of Belle's birth, the doting parents gushed: "She's Here. Our beautiful daughter born at home with all of your brothers and sister ready to snuggle you forever and ever. You literally flew into our world...

© Instagram The DIY queen welcomed Belle in February

"And none of us can quite believe your thick dark head of hair that we just can't get over. We can't believe you're here. Welcome to the world beautiful girl, thank you for the last few months in my tummy, we can't wait to love you forever and ever we are so grateful we get to be your family."

Whilst Stacey appears to lead a life of domestic bliss, the TV star has spoken frankly about her parenting struggles. Back in March, the Loose Women panellist shared a candid glimpse inside her motherhood journey, explaining how the day-to-day reality isn't always sunshine and rainbows.

© Instagram Stacey and Joe named their property Pickle Cottage

Alongside an intimate snapshot of herself breastfeeding tiny Belle, Stacey shared: "Proud. Feeling like I smashed it today. Don't mind if I sound big headed but I felt like a superhuman today.

"For some reason lately, I've found it easy to tell myself that I'm failing or doing a rubbish job & I never tell myself how well I'm doing. Three 3 & under & two teenagers is wonderful but it's not easy."

© Instagram Stacey at home with her five 'pickles'

She continued: "Joe did a night feed for me last night & then went to work So we did the school runs and then afterwards I managed to make it for the first time EVER to Rhyme time at the library with Rex, Rose & Belle. Spent some time with other mums & felt so nice to see Rex & Belle enjoying being out of the house.

"Then we stayed out as long as we could, came home, played playdough shops, did tuna pasta dinner & this evening was swimming lesson for Rexy. Now we are home & I'm ready to collapse on the sofa & start the cluster feeds.

"Sorry for the essay. But basically, just a little reminder that you're doing amazing, even when you feel like you're not. You're so incredible, don't forget to tell yourself that sometimes."

