Amber Heard hopes to stay in Spain, confirms move on one-year anniversary of Johnny Depp trial

The Aquaman actress has rarely been seen or heard of since the infamous defamation trial

Just a day before the first anniversary of the June 1, 2022 decision that forced Amber Heard to pay $10.35 million in damages to ex-husband Johnny Depp after their highly-publicized – and criticized – live-televised, six-week trial, the actress gave an update on her life for the first time in nearly a year.

The star has kept a low profile since the summer 2022 trial, which took place in Fairfax County, Virginia, and concluded when a seven-person jury found that she defamed Johnny in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic violence.

The last fans heard from Amber was from an Instagram post on December 19, 2022, when she announced the "difficult decision" to settle the defamation case brought against her by ex-husband.

WATCH: Amber Heard's lawyer makes TV debut on CBS Mornings

MORE: Who is the father of Amber Heard's child? Everything we know after Johnny Depp trial

Though she has laid low since then, she resurfaced in various photos taken earlier this year in Madrid, where she was spotted out and about. She is reportedly living in Madrid with her daughter, Oonagh Paige. The two-year-old was born via surrogacy in April 2021 and the identity of her father remains a mystery — though many have suspected it is Elon Musk after his 2020 legal battle over his and Amber's frozen embryos. The two started dating in 2017, though by 2018 they had called it quits.

Now, in a video posted on TikTok where the star is seen being interviewed by photographers, Amber spoke in fluent Spanish, with a near-perfect accent no less, and gushed over her new home, however teasing upcoming projects back in Hollywood.

MORE: Johnny Depp discusses family 'pain' amid Amber Heard divorce

When asked how her new life in Spain was going, she answered in Spanish: "I really like Spain, a lot," and when asked if she would be staying, she admitted: "I hope I can, yes, I really like living here."

© Getty Amber leaving the Sorolla Museum in Madrid on May 11

Though she seemed to be in good spirits and smiled she politely ended the conversation with: "Thank you, ciao, it was a pleasure meeting you all," as she attempted to enter a gated residence, though when asked if she had any new projects coming up, she revealed: "Yes of course," adding: "I'm moving forward, that's life."

MORE: Amber Heard releases statement over settlement in Johnny Depp defamation case

MORE: Lily-Rose Depp reveals why she stayed silent during Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial

Amber previously showed off her impressive Spanish-speaking skills in a newly resurfaced video circling on Twitter.

© Getty Amber hugs her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft during the trial

The clip is from a past appearance she made on the talk show Un Nuevo Día (A New Day) which airs on Telemundo, and sees her talking about Aquaman – the first of which premiered in 2018 and she stars in it as Mera alongside Jason Momoa – with the show's hosts, speaking comfortably in perfect Spanish, and even using Spanish slang.

© Getty The former couple at the premiere of Rum Diary in 2011

Amber and her ex-husband Johnny met on the set of The Rum Diary in 2009, and started dating in 2012. They got engaged in 2014, subsequently married in 2015, though she filed for divorce in 2016 after 15 months of marriage, and they reached a $7 million divorce settlement in August 2016.

Aside from her statement on Instagram about their trial, the mom-of-one only spoke of the case in a tell-all interview with Today's Savannah Guthrie, which aired days after the trial concluded, where she said that she was looking forward to becoming a full-time mom.

© Photo: Instagram Amber shared this adorable photograph to mark Oonagh's first birthday last year

© Photo: Instagram The actress has kept the identity of Oonagh's father private

Read more HELLO! US stories here. Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.