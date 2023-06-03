Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz appear to be best of friends as they pose together

Victoria Beckham and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham have seemingly quashed all rumours of a feud as the pair were seen enjoying time together during the May half-term holiday.

The former Spice Girls singer and Transformers star sparked rumours of a feud after Victoria was allegedly prevented from designing Nicola's bridal gown, however the pair have always denied the rumours. In photos shared to Victoria's Instagram feed, the duo were seen together in a tented area alongside Victoria's busband David, and Nicola's husband Brooklyn. They were joined by Victoria and David's other children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham blows kiss to Brookyln during fashion show

One family photo showed the family posing near some food that needed preparing, albeit with Victoria and Nicola standing on opposite ends of the group, however in the fashion mogul's second snap, they appeared to be the best of friends.

The duo posed together with a pair of drinks while Nicola flashed a huge grin, and Victoria appeared to be enjoying herself, throwing her arm back behind her, while allowing her stunning brown locks to flow behind her.

© Instagram Victoria and Nicola were having the time of their lives

Other photos saw David with his arm wrapped around both Brooklyn and Romeo, while Victoria proved to still be a doting mum, making her children all pose together to capture an image of all of her babies.

In a loving caption, the mum-of-four said: "The most beautiful week I love you all so much x @davidbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham #harperseven x."

READ: Has Nicola Peltz Beckham moved in with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham?

Nicola was one of the first to respond to the post, sharing a string of love-eye emojis, while other fans were also quick to share their joy.

© Instagram The Beckhams all headed for an event out

One commented: "Beautiful family stay healthy & happy," while a second added: "Family time is the most enjoyable," and a third shared: "Harper is growing up too fast."

WOW: Victoria Beckham looks unbelievable in spandex leggings and sky-high platforms

SEE: Victoria Beckham dazzles in striking bodycon dress in wholesome family photo

The pair had posed together earlier in the week, as the family headed out to watch Elton John perform on his farewell tour, The Yellow-Brick Road, and the pair shared an amusing moment as they posed by the toilets alongside Harper.

© Instagram Victoria made sure to get a photo of all four of her children

Nicola went all out to pay homage to Elton in an outfit that oozed the legendary singer's signature 70's eccentricity. Her footwear for the evening also gave Elton's signature sartorial agenda a cool-girl makeover for 2023: super chunky platform heels.

© Instagram David and Brooklyn made the most of their time together

Victoria looked effortlessly chic for the concert in one of her signature looks and also put on her coolest platforms for the occassion. VB stunned in an oversized monochrome blazer with statement lapels and ribbed detailing - tasteful tailoring is a staple in her designs for her eponymous fashion label.

© Instagram David and Romeo enjoyed the time together

She paired the blazer with a pair of her beloved pantaboots that have had an Elton John-approved upgrade. Usually she wears the slinky pants that boast a sleek, stiletto heeled, pointed toe boot at the end, but last night she wore a pair with the chunkiest of chunky platform boots.

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.