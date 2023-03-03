Victoria Beckham has had a busy day, launching a new product and hosting her own show at Paris Fashion Week, but thankfully she could count on the support of her family.

At the conclusion of her show, which featured garments from her autumn and winter range for 2023, an emotional Victoria came out to thank the assembled crowd. Among the many people there were her eldest child Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and his wife, Nicola, and despite a rumoured feud between VB and Nicola, as you can see in the video below Victoria was thrilled to see her daughter-in-law.

WATCH: See the moment Victoria Beckham embraced daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham

Loading the player...

Although Nicola was mostly obscured in the clip, she is identifiable by the black leather gloves that she was seen wearing when she left for the show alongside her husband.

The two ladies have been rumoured to be feuding after Nicola opted for a Valentino wedding dress for her nuptials to Brooklyn instead of wearing one designed by Victoria, 48.

The rumoured clash has previously been denied by the parties, with Nicola, 28, explaining why this wasn't the case in an interview with Variety last year.

Nicola's leather gloves were seen in the clip

She explained: "I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress,"

"She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that."

In the same Variety piece, Brooklyn, 23, added: "I've learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They're always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good."

Also supporting Victoria at her show was husband David and daughter Harper, and they took everyone by surprise when the father-daughter duo ended up twinning with their outfit choice. How cute!

