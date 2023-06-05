Pierce Brosnan shares smoldering waterside throwback with wife Keely in a swimsuit

The James Bond star is keeping it just as spicy as the years go on

Pierce Brosnan turned up the heat to an 11 for his latest social media post featuring wife Keely Shaye Brosnan, stating he was "Homeward bound" in the best way possible.

The 70-year-old shared a throwback of the couple posing on a boat by the water dressed all in white while putting on a loved-up display.

Pierce wore a button-down and pants with a gold chain, with his shirt left wide open as he pressed up against his wife, who was dressed in a white knit lace dress with a swimsuit underneath.

VIDEO: Pierce Brosnan teams up with son Paris for important cause

Fans loved seeing the romantic shot, with one leaving the comment: "When two intelligent people meet and fall in love, nothing can shake their lives anymore. They are beautiful too… what more can you want."

Another gushed: "So nice to see a couple lasting so long specially this years," while a third added: "So cute together, you are the greatest couple," while Nina Dobrev dropped a few heart-eyed emojis for good measure as well.

MORE: Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely call time on their unexpected venture and thank fans for support

Pierce and journalist Keely, 59, have been married for over two decades, tying the knot in 2001 after first meeting in Mexico in 1994.

Together, they have two sons, 26-year-old Dylan and 22-year-old Paris, who have also entered the entertainment industry with careers in modeling and filmmaking respectively.

The latter is also a budding artist just like his dad, on hand to support him when his "So Many Dreams" exhibition took place in Los Angeles in May.

MORE: Pierce Brosnan hasn't aged a day in throwback beach photo with special family member

In an interview with Vanity Fair at the time, the family spoke with the outlet about their shared love for the craft and how they supported the Remington Steele star's new adventure.

© Getty Images Pierce and Keely met in 1994 and were married in 2001

Paris confessed, though, that his style of painting differs quite wildly from his famous dad's, saying: ""Our painting sessions are different.

"Mine is a little bit more chaotic, and Dad is calm, cool and collected," he said, explaining that they often did enjoy painting together in their garage and giving each other feedback.

MORE: Pierce Brosnan's wife Keely opens up about different 'deeply personal' side of famous husband

"I'm like blasting music and throwing paint around, but when we are together, we rub off on each other. He inspires me to be more thoughtful and be more meditative while I inspire him to be more spontaneous and free flowing," he continued.

© Instagram Keely and Pierce share sons Dylan and Paris

"He paints best when he's not overthinking it and just putting the emotion down. He's my biggest art inspiration, honestly."

While attending GQ's Men of the Year party last year, Paris and Dylan spoke to E! News about their relationship with their father and how he has helped them forge their own paths in the industry.

MORE: Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely looks so different in memorable beach photo as he turns 70

"I think we need to just be grateful for our blessings," Paris said, speaking about the conversation surrounding nepotism, with Dylan saying they were trying to "pave our own way."

© Instagram Paris is an artist just like his father

"It's always gonna be there and we got to recognize it," the 21-year-old added. "At the end of the day, we're just grateful to be here. Dylan's an amazing musician and I'm painting right now, so we're figuring it out. Taking it day by day."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.