Pierce Brosnan's son Paris confesses how different he and famous dad really are in private life

Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely Shaye have been in the midst of celebrating the opening of the first gallery exhibition of the actor's art, which recently was expanded to the public.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the family spoke with the outlet about their shared love for the craft and how they supported the 70-year-old's new adventure.

The couple's youngest son, Paris Brosnan, 22, is just as much of an art afficionado as his dad, an avid painter himself, although he confesses that their styles differ quite wildly.

"Our painting sessions are different. Mine is a little bit more chaotic, and Dad is calm, cool and collected," he said, explaining that they often did enjoy painting together in their garage and giving each other feedback.

"I'm like blasting music and throwing paint around, but when we are together, we rub off on each other. He inspires me to be more thoughtful and be more meditative while I inspire him to be more spontaneous and free flowing," he continued.

"He paints best when he's not overthinking it and just putting the emotion down. He's my biggest art inspiration, honestly."

Paris, who recently graduated from Loyola Marymount University, recently got the chance to display some of his own work at a gallery in Los Angeles, with his parents in attendance.

© Instagram Pierce and Keely celebrated their son Paris' college graduation

Keely, 59, spoke of her pride in her husband and how excited she was to have his fans see a different side to him, a more artistic side.

"Pierce's work is deeply personal so that's why I thought we should show it," she said, with the James Bond star revealing that she was the one who pushed him to launch an exhibition.

"Many of these paintings have been in storage…and it occurred to me that we should share them and host an exhibition where people could see a different facet of Pierce.

"I think for many of his fans, they will appreciate the opportunity to see this other creative side of him. Everywhere he goes and every movie set he's on, he always sets up a studio and paints. What you see at the exhibition is the result."

© Getty Images Keely has been the biggest supporter of her husband's art

Keely and Pierce are co-curators of the gallery, with Pierce explaining: "I never thought about having my paintings going out into the world, but Keely documented it all and said, 'Let's try for a show.'

"She has a strong hand in the work, in the celebration of the work and the love that she has for the work."

The exhibition, titled "So Many Dreams," was followed by a poignant short film in which the actor talked of his upbringing in Southern Ireland, terming himself "alone, somewhat, I was an only child. But I grew up in my imagination."

© Instagram The father-son-duo share a common interest in art

It provided an inside look into his studio while he was at work on his canvas, describing his self-taught art skills alongside several childhood photographs. Pierce and Keely's older son, 26-year-old Dylan, produced the film.

