Shakira's new A-list love life: all we know about her relationships post Gerard Piqué split

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer's love life has been quite the conversation starter lately

It came as a shock to many in June 2022 when Shakira and Gerard Piqué announced that they were separating after 11 years together, engaging in a lengthy and tense custody battle over their sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, eight.

© Getty Images Shakira and Gerard split last year after 11 years together

Since then, while Gerard has moved on with girlfriend Clara Chía Martí (and was roasted by Shakira on her BZRP collab), the 46-year-old Colombian singer has yet to find love again.

However, as the headlines keep churning, the star keeps finding herself linked to a variety of A-list celebs. Read on to learn more about the men who fans have believed, at one point or another, that she was moving on with.

Tom Cruise

Miami's Grand Prix F1 Race in May sparked the first set of romance talk between Shakira and the 60-year-old Tom Cruise when they were spotted together.

The two were seen in intense conversation with each other at several points of the day, even posing for paparazzi pictures while enjoying the races.

© Getty Images Shakira and Tom were photographed down at the track, sparking romance talk

However, the spark seemingly didn't last very long. Reports suggested that while the Top Gun actor, who's had a long line of A-list relationships himself, was romantically interested, Shakira wasn't as keen.

The two weren't seen together at any other point during the Grand Prix, soon after which she was linked with…

© Getty Images Shakira was also briefly linked with Miami Heat player Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler

33-year-old basketball player Jimmy Butler was briefly linked to the Grammy winner as well after she was spotted at a Miami Heat game in late May, cheering his team on. Furthermore, they even started following each other on social media soon after.

However, speculations died down quickly when they weren't seen together at any point and fans deduced that the Miami-based singer was just there to root for her home team.

© Getty Images The singer was linked with F1 star Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton

The most fervent take suggests that Shakira is now an F1 girl, having been spotted at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the Grand Prix in Spain, in which the British Lewis Hamilton competed.

The mom-of-two herself posted a photograph on social media upon her return to Barcelona at the track, watching as the 38-year-old took second place behind the Dutch-Belgian Max Verstappen.

© Getty Images The singer was seen getting into a yacht with the racing driver

This sighting follows a recent adventure where Shakira was spotted with Formula 1 titan Lewis, who was previously in an on-and-off relationship with Nicole Scherzinger, and a party of friends, boarding a yacht just outside her palatial $20million Miami mansion.

Earlier that day, Shakira had been the center of attention at Miami's renowned Cipriani restaurant, making her entrance as Hamilton dined with American fencer Miles Chamley-Watson and a group of friends. Neither party has since spoken out on the matter, nor alluded to it.

