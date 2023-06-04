Shakira turns heads in skimpy bra top at the Grand Prix as she watches Lewis Hamilton amid romance rumors

Shakira made quite the splash at the F1 Grand Prix in Barcelona. As rumors of a possible liaison with Lewis Hamilton gather momentum, Shakira was the epitome of style while watching Lewis compete in the high-octane race.

Donning a bra top and a multi-hued, paisley-patterned blouse, the 46-year-old turned heads at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Her top, an elegant palette of blues, pinks, and whites enhanced by golden patterns, paired perfectly with her makeup look, featuring a luscious pink lip.

© Instagram Shakira looks phenomenal in bra top and mini skirt

Deeply engrossed in the race, Shakira, accompanied by a group of friends, shared in the exhilaration as the cars whizzed past. The Colombian superstar witnessed Max Verstappen's commanding victory, while Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, the Mercedes pair, claimed the second and third positions respectively.

Lewis made a statement before the race in his black jacket, matching trousers, and a striking red shirt beneath. His choice of dark sunglasses and a gold grill perfectly accented his ensemble and matched his array of earrings.

This sighting follows a recent adventure where Shakira was spotted with Formula 1 titan Lewis and a party of friends, boarding a yacht just outside her palatial $20million Miami mansion.

© Eric Alonso Shakira watches on rumored love interest Lewis Hamilton

Single after a tumultuous split from former FC Barcelona star Gerard Piqué, Shakira appeared relaxed and content in a breezy lilac co-ord set, gently following Lewis onto the yacht.

Earlier that day, Shakira had been the center of attention at Miami's renowned Cipriani restaurant, making her entrance as Hamilton dined with American fencer Miles Chamley-Watson and a group of friends.

© MEGA Shakira and Lewis hang out in Miami

While Shakira is understood to be single after her separation from Gerard, Lewis has been linked with Brazilian model Juliana Nalu.

Interestingly, Shakira seems to have 'laughed off' recent claims of Hollywood actor Tom Cruise showing an interest in her.

They were seen together at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami last month, causing a flurry of rumors about a potential romance. However, Shakira has reportedly dismissed the idea of dating Cruise.

After parting ways with her longtime partner Gerard last summer amid cheating allegations, Shakira is focusing on her music and her two children, Milan, 10 and Sasha, 8.

© Getty Shakira with her two sons in NYC March 2023

The mother-of-two opened up about her children was following her split from Gerard, when she spoke about her efforts to protect them amid the increased attention on her in the midst of her split and the tax fraud investigation on her on behalf of the Spanish government.

"I've remained quiet and just tried to process it all," she told Elle Magazine at the time, explaining how being in the spotlight has definitely made everything going on in her life harder. She further revealed: "I have paparazzi camping outside, in front of my house, 24/7. You know, we can't take a walk in the park like a regular family or go have an ice cream or do any activity without paparazzi following us."

The star added: "I've tried to conceal the situation in front of my kids. I try to do it and to protect them, because that's my number one mission in life. But then they hear things in school from their friends or they come across some disagreeable, unpleasant news online, and it just affects them, you know?"

