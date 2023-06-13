Johnny Depp donates Amber Heard's $1 million settlement money to five different charities

Johnny Depp has donated $1million to five different charities, after receiving settlement money from Amber Heard.

A source close to the Pirates of the Caribbean actor told HELLO! that the payments would be split equally between the Make-A-Film Foundation, The Painted Turtle, Red Feather, Tetiaroa Society, and Amazonia Fund Alliance, with each receiving $200,000.

Amber's $1million payment comes six months after she made the decision to settle out of court following their infamous defamation trial from earlier in 2022. In December 2022, the actress announced in a statement shared on Instagram that she had made the decision to settle after she had attempted to appeal the courts earlier judgment; a seven-person jury found that she defamed Johnny in her Washington Post op-ed about domestic violence, and he was subsequently awarded more than $10 million in damages.

© Getty Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in 2015

Amber detailed the difficult aftermath she faced due to the trial and the response to it in her statement, following the "very difficult decision" to settle.

"It's important for me to say that I never chose this," she wrote, adding: "I defended my truth and in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed. The vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of the ways women are re-victimised when they come forward."

She said: "Now I finally have an opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago and on terms I can agree to," explaining: "I have made no admission. This is not an act of concession. There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward."

Amber chose to settle in 2022

She will make her return to the public later this month when her new film In the Fire, her first film since Zack Snyder's Justice League in 2021, will premiere at the Taormina Film Festival in Sicily. The flick is a "supernatural thriller" set in 1899 Colombia, and Heard plays an American psychiatrist who's arrived to psychoanalyze an emotionally disturbed young boy — who locals believe is haunted by otherworldly forces, if not the devil.

"While the woman tries to psychoanalyze the child, the nefarious events intensify and her “cure” becomes a race to save the little boy from the fury of his fellow citizens, and perhaps, even from himself," the synopsis reads.

Amber's new film will be released in 2023

Amber, who has nearly 50 films to her credits, has another film in post-production as well: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, in which she reprises her role as Mera alongside such stars as Jason Momoa, Nicole Kidman and Ben Affleck.

The big-budget DC Comic sequel is set to hit theaters this December. Johnny, meanwhile, premiered his recent film at the Cannes Film Festival, and is on tour with his band, Hollywood Vampires.

On June 9 he celebrated his milestone 60th birthday and he took a moment out of the band's show that night to dedicate David Bowie's song, 'Heroes', to his late friend Jeff Beck. In a fan video shared on Twitter, the actor said: "I should dedicate this song to one of all of our heroes," before taking an emotional pause and adding: "Mr. Jeff Beck."