Bebe Rexha offers fans update, shares pictures of injury, after horrifying attack on stage

Bebe Rexha has revealed the extent of her bruising after she was hit by a cell phone while performing on stage on Saturday June 18.

The singer took to Instagram to share pictures of her black eye and the bandage covering the stitches she had to have, after the missile was launched from the crowd and caught her right on her brow bone. "I'm good," she simply captioned the post.

In video footage shared by fans online, Bebe, who was performing at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in Manhattan as part of her 'Best F'n Night of My Life' tour, the phone hit her directly in the face and the impact caused her to stumble back.

© Bebe Rexha Bebe shared pictures of her injuries with fans

She turned around and began walking away from the crowd before she crumbled to her knees in pain. Staff and friends rushed from backstage to help her, and other videos showed her being rushed away from medical staff as she tried to wave to the crowd, who began chanting her name in support.

NYPD officers arrested Nicolas Malvagna for assault. The officers told TMZ that the charge was upgraded to a felony because the phone was used as a weapon.

© Kevin Mazur Bebe was performing live on stage

Prior to launching her own music career, Bebe, 33, worked as a songwriter and penned hits including Eminem and Rihanna's Grammy Award-winning single 'The Monster'. Speaking to HELLO! Fashion Monthly in 2017, she said: "At the time [I sold it] I had no money and no record deal, but looking back it has done me a lot of good and got me noticed in the industry."'

Her mom was her first manager, and Bebe praised their relationship, sharing: "I’d say she was my first manger, she didn't have any connections, but she was the one that got me into EMI and we met big producers and songwriters. At the beginning my dad would say, 'hmm, I don't like you doing this job,' but now they are both really excited and happy."

© Ryan Emberley/amfAR Bebe Rexha performs onstage at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021

Her Albanian heritage is also "really important", and she shared how she "definitely embraces it, even if it is just in the rhythm of the songs – but it is also part of my music and style".

Her third album, the self-titled Beba, was released on April 28, 2023 and featured guest appearances by Snoop Doog, and Dolly Parton.