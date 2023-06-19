Jane Seymour looks ageless in plunging dress to deliver special message

James Bond actress Jane Seymour thrilled her devoted fans when she shared a radiant photo of herself wearing a plunging, yet sophisticated blue dress.

The 72-year-old looked youthful and vibrant as she smiled for the camera, adding a straw hat to finish her ensemble, and fans were very taken with her latest look.

"Wow!!! You are so so beautiful," one fan enthused, while another wrote: "Pure beauty inside and out," and a third added: "That color is gorgeous on you."

© Instagram Jane Seymour's fans love her positive approach to life

Jane accompanied the beautiful photo with an inspiring caption, which also struck a chord with fans.

"Just as the sun radiates warmth and light, let positivity be the beacon that brightens every corner of your world, spreading its golden glow to all you encounter. It's not always easy, but it's always worth it!" she wrote, engaging in chat with fans who appreciated her uplifting message.

"Inspiring words that I so appreciate. You look absolutely gorgeous in that blue dress and just as beautiful inside. I always need your positive vibes," one wrote, to which Jane responded: "I'm happy that the positivity reaches you."

Another fan commented: "Thanks for your words, I needed them today. You are really beautiful in this photo," to which Jane replied: "I'm glad they resonated with you!"

The actress shared an equally positive message last week while posing in a nude string swimsuit. Alongside the captivating photo, Jane wrote: "The warmth of summer's arrival is like a gentle breeze whispering hope into our souls, reminding us that amidst life's uncertainties, there's always room for joy.

© Instagram Jane Seymour wowed in her plunging swimsuit

"Let's dive into the ocean of possibilities, soak up the sunshine of gratitude, and let our spirits soar with the wings of endless possibilities! Happy #OpenHeartsSunday, may your upcoming week be a great one."

Jane's fans loved her message and look – and she certainly does look fantastic, with the star revealing to HELLO! how she maintains her figure.

When asked what her biggest advice would be when it comes to beauty and style, she said "a bit of exercise," but admitted that she doesn't actually hit the gym that often.

© Instagram Jane has an enviable figure

"Take care of your skin, take care of your health, eat fresh vegetables and fruits and all the usual stuff," she said, adding: "A bit of exercise."

Speaking of her own routine, she continued: "[I don't exercise] as much as I should but I do give it a bash every once in a while, and I do eat pretty healthily."

Her healthy eating shines through in her flawless skin, prompting the star to share a makeup-free photo of herself last week.

© Instagram Jane Seymour posed makeup free

"My skin is absolutely loving the tropical weather! This is the no-makeup, jungle life!" she wrote while holidaying in Costa Rica, once again delighting fans.

"I don't know any celebrity who shows herself without makeup, without filters, just completely natural. You are incredible!" one said, while another added: "You are absolutely beautiful inside out. You don't need any make up at all. You are a natural beauty."

We're so pleased Jane and her fans are feeling positive!

