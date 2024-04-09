Inside my wild ride at the 2024 Country Music Television Awards

Stepping onto the red carpet at the Country Music Television Awards, I decided to make a statement right off the bat – I wore flip flops. Yes, you read that right. Amidst a sea of heels and polished shoes, I opted for comfort. But fear not, dear readers, I swiftly changed into my heels, ready to tackle the star-studded evening.

The red carpet was like a battleground, with new country music stars clamoring for attention from the press. It was a frenzy of activity, with journalists and influencers pushing and shoving, vying for the best spot.

© Emily Evans Emily Evans at the CMT Awards

Gone was the decorum of respecting designated areas; it was every person for themselves. Amidst the chaos, I managed to snag some exclusive chats with some of country music's finest.

I shared a delightful conversation with the elegant Jane Seymour about the differences between country music's popularity in the USA versus England, and we laughed about what a British country song might entail – mostly rain and complaints about the weather.

Then a familiar face walked towards me, it was only Twinnie from the British soap Hollyoaks, making roads in the country world in Nashville having only been out here for a year, she was part of the 2024 CMT Next Women of Country.

© Emily Evans Jane Seymour and George Birch at the CMT Awards

Then there was the charming Riley Green, who spilled the beans about his dog Karl stealing the spotlight and his new EP due out on Friday, snd the up-and-coming talent George Birch, who stopped by for a chat, excited to be back in his hometown of Austin for the award ceremony.

Not to mention the beautiful sisters Tigirlily Gold, whose performance I had enjoyed at a press event the night before.

© John Shearer Jane Seymour and Lainey Wilson pose for the 2024 CMT Music Awards portraits

But as the night progressed, the red carpet turned into a whirlwind as artists rushed past, barely stopping for a chat. I couldn't help but notice a particular trend among a few of the stars. Many of them would pose for the cameras, flashing their brightest smiles, and then promptly exit the carpet without making it to the press section.

It seemed as though once their photo ops were over, they were whisked away to the safety of the venue, leaving us journalists and eager interviewers longing for a chance to chat with them - stars like Jelly Roll and Keith Urban were among the few who briefly graced us with their presence before disappearing into the night; I didn’t even capture a glimpse of Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson or Megan Moroney.

© Taylor Hill Jelly Roll speaks during the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center

Once I collected my ticket and made my way inside the venue, I found myself in an area reserved for seat fillers and secured a spot just behind the stars. And oh, what a show it was!

From the energetic performances of Lainey Wilson, Kelsea Ballerini's dazzling outfit changes to Brooks & Dunn, Lainey Wilson and Sammy Hagar spearheading a Toby Keith tribute in the presence of his wife and children, there was never a dull moment.

© Kevin Mazur Ronnie Dunn, Sammy Hagar, Kix Brooks, Lainey Wilson, Riley Green, Lukas Nelson and Roger Clemens toast Toby Keith onstage during the 2024 CMT Music Awards

Special mention goes to Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie, who were among the few stars that kept returning to their seats, while others mysteriously disappeared backstage.

In the end, the Country Music Television Awards proved to be a rollercoaster of emotions, from the chaos of the red carpet to the magic of the performances. While it may not have been the star-studded affair I had hoped for, it was certainly an unforgettable night in Austin.