Amy Dowden stuns fans with intimate look inside honeymoon

Amy Dowden married partner Ben Jones in a romantic ceremony, but due to her requirements on Strictly Come Dancing, they could only enjoy a "mini-moon".

The dancer shared a stunning video, fittingly set to the tune of Madonna's Holiday and it showed her and her new hubby enjoying their adventure in Crete. The pair drank fancy cocktails, dined on exquisite food and even braved a speedboat and snorkelling tour. But there was plenty of time for relaxation, as Amy also showed off the pair's breathtaking pool at their hotel.

WATCH: Amy Dowden shares glimpse inside stunning honeymoon

The newlywed made sure to bring a jaw-dropping wardrobe with her for the trip including a stunning outfit that was made up of a slinky black top and orange skirt.

She also had a striking bikini and an elegant green dress that she wore as she embraced her husband.

"We had the best mini-moon thanks to @destinologyholidays for organising the perfect break for us at @stnicolasbay," she penned.

"Lots of sunshine, great food and the best hospitality! Our first holiday as husband and wife and we didn't want it to end. Thank you @stnicolasbay for going beyond for us."

The pair enjoyed some time in Crete

Fans loved the glimpse into Amy's romantic getaway, as one wrote: "Looks like the most amazing holiday!! So glad you had the best time."

A second posted: "Looks gorgeous. Congratulations," while a third said: "Looks magical, you both are in the newlywed bubble."

The trip had to be cut short so that Amy could return home for Strictly rehearsals, with the show returning to our screens next month.

We've already started getting celebrity reveals as actor Will Mellor and Morning Live star Kym Marsh were announced on BBC Breakfast.

Amy and Ben married on 2 July

In a statement, Will said: "I'm honestly so chuffed to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year! Not going to lie, it's totally out of my comfort zone and I know it will be a huge challenge but that's what life is all about.

"This is also my Mum's favourite show and she's had a really tough few years so I’m doing this is for her as well. Bring it on!"

Meanwhile, Kym said: "I've considered doing Strictly for years but the timings never worked out."

"I'm so delighted that this year they have! I'm a huge fan of the show and can't believe I'm going to go from watching at home in my pyjamas to actually dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress, it's unreal!"

