Cheryl Cole pictured enjoying incredibly rare evening out in sultry white ensemble

Cheryl Cole was once the nation's sweetheart when she appeared regularly on our screens from the tender age of 19 but later stepped away from the spotlight to raise her five-year-old son, Bear. But on Wednesday, the doting mother was spotted enjoying a rare night out.

The pop princess was spotted looking as flawless as always in a chic sleeveless oversized waistcoat and matching wide-leg trousers as she posed for a quick selfie with a fan before heading into her car after spending the evening in the Duke Of York in London.

© MEGA Cheryl was in high spirits

Completing her Gen-Z-inspired ensemble, the brunette beauty added a pair of chunky black sunglasses. As for her hair, she swept her long tresses into an ultra-chic ponytail which helped the singer battle the soaring UK temperatures.

Cheryl kept it stylishly casual with her footwear and slipped into a crisp pair of white trainers that featured a cream sole. Accessorising the chic ensemble, Cheryl added a sleek pouch-styled cross-body bag in a matching black hue and also featured a dazzling gold chain.

© MEGA The popstar always looks so chic

Despite keeping herself mainly away from the spotlight, Cheryl was happy to stop for all her fans who were asking for autographs from the former X-Factor judge.

Cheryl shares her little one with former One Direction band member, Liam Payne, Cheryl first met Liam when he auditioned for the X-Factor in 2008. The pair officially announced their relationship in 2016, after rumours the pop stars were romantically involved. The pair welcomed their son, Bear Gray, on 22 March 2017.

The star shares one son with Liam Payne

In 2018, the former couple announced they had split in a joint statement. Cheryl penned: "We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together." Liam shared an identical statement on his social media.

Since their split and Cheryl's time away from the spotlight, she has been slowly re-emerging into public life. Earlier this year, the former Girls Aloud member took to the stage in 2:22 A Ghost Story, where she played the role of Jenny.

Cheryl looked lovely in a houndstooth jumper as she bid farewell to her 2:22 A Ghost Story castmates

The star certainly enjoyed her time in the show and shared an emotional message on her Instagram after the final show. It read: "So .. that’s it 2:22 is done. And just like that a new adventure becomes a memory and what a memory it is. I have loved every second, every person! The director... All of our crew, the tech department Kate... our understudies… everyone! They have all been so kind and amazing to me.

"I will forever be grateful for all of you and this amazing experience. Lou, Scott, Jake. I could not have asked for better cast members. I love you all lots. And YOU the audience, every single audience member you have been incredible. You have MADE my experience.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart for being right there with us... every single performance. Thank you for all the love & support... ( & gifts. Lots of gifts.)"Thanks for embarking on this new and wonderful experience with me. Jenny, Sam, Lauren and Ben. I’m gonna miss you."