Cheryl's new Christmas photo with son Bear has fans saying the same thing The singer and Liam Payne welcomed their son in 2017

Cheryl rarely posts on social media, but on Wednesday she visited LaplandUK with her son Bear and couldn't help but share a magical video of their day out.

The singer appeared at the beginning of her short clip wearing a stunning red coat and reindeer hat whilst holding her son's hand, who was wrapped up warm in a puffer jacket and Christmas-themed scarf.

"Thank you for the Christmas magic @laplanduk. Wishing you all the warmest wishes for Christmas," she captioned the post.

Cheryl documents fun day out with Bear at LaplandUK

Loading the player...

The video featured clips taken throughout the magical experience, showing Mother Christmas reading a book, all the elves' houses perfectly decorated with fake snow and their visit to see Santa Claus.

TRENDING: Royal family 2022 Christmas cards from around the world

8 novelty Christmas gifts the royals have given each other

Fans were delighted with the rare family photo, and couldn't help but comment on how tall five-year-old Bear had gotten.

Cheryl and Bear visited LaplandUK this week

"I can’t tell if Bear is really tall or if you’ve shrunk since the last time I saw you, hope you all have a good Christmas," wrote a friend, whilst another added: "The size of the Bear."

"Merry Christmas Cheryl and Bear Cannot believe how tall Bear is," wrote a fourth.

A fifth added: "Bear is so tall, he’s a big boy now."

Cheryl has shown very few photos of Bear over the years, the last one on her profile being in December 2019, when the duo had also visited LaplandUK.

In 2020 she gave a rare insight into how she was bringing up her son with Liam Payne.

Bear's last photo to feature on mum Cheryl's Instagram was taken in 2019

The former Girls Aloud singer revealed that despite being a busy working mum, the one rule she has is that she will no longer take Bear to work with her.

"I think what I find hard...I have taken him to the odd thing, but I can't focus," she admitted.

She also confessed that one of the main reasons for leaving Bear at home is because she finds it too "hard" to concentrate on juggling being a mother and putting her all into her duties on The Greatest Dancer.

She added to The Sun's TV mag: "I'm trying to be mother and then trying to be the best Dance Captain, and it's just impossible to be either. You're half watching him and half doing your job, and I don't like that feeling. His best seat is on the sofa."